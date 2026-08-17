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17 August 2026

Amneal Completes Acquisition Of Kashiv

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Amneal Pharmaceuticals has finalized its acquisition of Kashiv BioSciences for up to $1.1 billion, creating what the company describes as a fully integrated global biosimilars platform. The deal positions Amneal to launch multiple biosimilar products annually and capitalize on an unprecedented wave of biologic patent expirations in the coming years.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Jeremy Jones
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On August 10, 2026, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. completed its acquisition of Kashiv BioSciences, LLC. According to Amneal, the acquisition results in “a fully integrated global biosimilars leader with end-to-end capabilities across research, development, manufacturing and commercialization,” and “establishes one of the industry’s few fully integrated biosimilars platforms.” Amneal’s Co-Founder and Co-CEO Chintu Patel states that Amneal plans to “launch multiple biosimilars each year” and that Amneal intends to “capitalize on an unprecedented wave of biologic loss of exclusivity to become the top company for affordable medicine in America.”

As we previously reported, the terms of the agreement were that Amneal pays $375 million in cash, $375 million in equity at closing, and up to $350 million in additional milestone and other contingent payments.

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Jeremy Jones
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