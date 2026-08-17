Amneal Completes Acquisition Of Kashiv

On August 10, 2026, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. completed its acquisition of Kashiv BioSciences, LLC. According to Amneal, the acquisition results in “a fully integrated global biosimilars leader with end-to-end capabilities across research, development, manufacturing and commercialization,” and “establishes one of the industry’s few fully integrated biosimilars platforms.” Amneal’s Co-Founder and Co-CEO Chintu Patel states that Amneal plans to “launch multiple biosimilars each year” and that Amneal intends to “capitalize on an unprecedented wave of biologic loss of exclusivity to become the top company for affordable medicine in America.”

As we previously reported, the terms of the agreement were that Amneal pays $375 million in cash, $375 million in equity at closing, and up to $350 million in additional milestone and other contingent payments.