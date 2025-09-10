ISO Publishes Standards For Graphene-Related 2D Materials

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) recently published two standards for graphene-related two-dimensional (2D) materials:
- ISO/TS 9651:2025, Nanotechnologies — Classification framework for graphene‐related 2D materials: The document specifies the characteristics and their respective measurement methods of graphene-related 2D materials in sheet and particle forms for commercial applications with the aim of classification of the materials. The classification framework consists of the following elements: relevant material characteristics for commercial use; identification of applicable measurement methods; a range of the characteristic measured values when applicable; syntax to guide consistent naming and descriptions; and an applicable technical data sheet template.
- ISO/TS 23359:2025, Nanotechnologies — Chemical characterization of graphene-related two-dimensional materials from powders and liquid dispersions: The document specifies methods for characterizing the chemical properties of powders or liquid dispersions containing graphene-related 2D material, using a set of suitable measurement techniques. The document covers the determination of elemental composition, oxygen to carbon ratio, trace metal impurities, weight percentage of chemical species and functional groups present, by use of the following techniques: X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS); thermogravimetric analysis (TGA); inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS); and Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR). The document covers sample preparation, protocols and data analysis for the different techniques.
