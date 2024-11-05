Alvotech And Teva Announce FDA Approval Of Additional Presentation For Ustekinumab Biosimilar

On October 22, 2024, Alvotech and Teva announced that SELARSDI" (ustekinumab-aekn) received FDA approval for a new presentation, 130 mg/26 mL (5 mg/mL) solution in a single-dose vial for intravenous infusion. We previously reported that SELARSDI" was approved by the FDA for 45 mg/0.5 mL and 90 mg/mL in a single-dose prefilled syringe for subcutaneous injection. This new presentation allows for SELARSDI" to expand its label to align with the indications of the reference product STELARA® (ustekinumab). Thomas Rainey, Senior Vice President, U.S. Biosimilars, stated "This development allows us to serve patients battling gastrointestinal diseases as the U.S. launch of SELARSDI approaches in early 2025."

