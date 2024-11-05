ARTICLE
5 November 2024

Alvotech And Teva Announce FDA Approval Of Additional Presentation For Ustekinumab Biosimilar

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
On October 22, 2024, Alvotech and Teva announced that SELARSDI™ (ustekinumab-aekn) received FDA approval for a new presentation, 130 mg/26 mL (5 mg/mL)...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Stephanie Dusaban Gonzales
Authors

On October 22, 2024, Alvotech and Teva announced that SELARSDI" (ustekinumab-aekn) received FDA approval for a new presentation, 130 mg/26 mL (5 mg/mL) solution in a single-dose vial for intravenous infusion. We previously reported that SELARSDI" was approved by the FDA for 45 mg/0.5 mL and 90 mg/mL in a single-dose prefilled syringe for subcutaneous injection. This new presentation allows for SELARSDI" to expand its label to align with the indications of the reference product STELARA® (ustekinumab). Thomas Rainey, Senior Vice President, U.S. Biosimilars, stated "This development allows us to serve patients battling gastrointestinal diseases as the U.S. launch of SELARSDI approaches in early 2025."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Stephanie Dusaban Gonzales
Stephanie Dusaban Gonzales
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More