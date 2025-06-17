What Happens In Vegas… A First Timer's Perspective On ICSC Las Vegas 2025

What happens in Vegas definitely shouldn't stay in Vegas—especially when it comes to sharing the dealmaking, relationship-building, and industry insights I observed during my first experience at ICSC Las Vegas in May.

Stepping into the epicenter of the retail real estate sector for the first time was nothing short of overwhelming. The sheer scale of ICSC Las Vegas is unlike any other commercial real estate industry event. Imagine multiple convention halls transformed into a retail real estate city, complete with 'streets' and 'avenues' comprising hundreds of booths intersecting industry peers from REITs and developers to emerging retail concepts and tech platforms. Navigating the maze of meetings, presentations, and impromptu conversations required strategy, stamina, and comfortable shoes.

Between breakfast meetings, hallway conversations, and the endless networking receptions, it was incredible to observe deals literally coming together in real time. Whether discussing ground-floor retail in mixed-use developments, lifestyle centers, or the integration of e-commerce with physical retail, the common thread was shared economic opportunity driven by longstanding industry relationships. While news headlines may focus on retail's challenges in an era of economic uncertainty, the atmosphere in Las Vegas was filled with enthusiasm and expansion on the horizon.

On a related note, what struck me most was the collaborative spirit throughout the conference. Veterans shared insights with newcomers, landlords worked through challenges with tenants, and everyone seemed genuinely invested in the industry's continued evolution. These connections—the handshake agreements, the follow-up meetings and lunches already being scheduled, the partnerships being forged—represent the real value of this incredible gathering.

So no, what happened in Vegas shouldn't stay in Vegas. The deals, the relationships, and the renewed confidence in retail real estate's future deserve to travel far and wide beyond the Strip—and based on what I experienced, they absolutely will.