Wiley's 2025 Key Trade Developments Series: CFIUS Review And Outbound Investments (Video)

Investment Scrutiny Rises Amid Security Priorities

As national security priorities increasingly shape U.S. investment policy, recent actions—including the Biden Administration's outbound investment program and the "America First Investment Policy" memorandum—mark a notable expansion in regulatory scope.Nova J. Dalyoutlines what these developments mean for sectors at the nexus of capital flows and emerging technology.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.