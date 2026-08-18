Section 301 And USMCA: Implications Of Dual Country Of Origin Tests

The intersection of U.S. trade policy and international economic integration is a perennial source of complexity, especially in the context of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and the imposition of duties under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974

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Introduction

The intersection of U.S. trade policy and international economic integration is a perennial source of complexity, especially in the context of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and the imposition of duties under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. Section 301 duties, originally designed as a retaliatory or remedial tool to address unfair foreign trade practices, have taken on new significance in the era of shifting global supply chains and evolving trade agreements. This article examines the application of Section 301 duties to goods that otherwise qualify under USMCA preferential treatment, with particular attention to the legal controversy surrounding the use of two distinct country of origin tests: one for USMCA eligibility and another for Section 301 liability. The analysis will explore statutory interpretation, administrative precedent, and the policy considerations involved, with the objective of clarifying the extent to which these dual tests comport with U.S. law and international obligations.

I. Section 301 and Its Role in U.S. Trade Policy

Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 empowers the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to take action against foreign countries that engage in unfair trade practices that burden or restrict U.S. commerce. The provision is intentionally broad, allowing the USTR to pursue a spectrum of remedies, from negotiation to the imposition of tariffs. In recent years, Section 301 has been invoked most prominently in the context of U.S.-China trade relations, resulting in the imposition of additional duties on a wide range of Chinese-origin goods.

Section 301 duties are “unilateral” in nature, meaning they are imposed by the United States without the necessity of multilateral agreement or adjudication. They are designed to remedy or deter trade practices deemed unfair under U.S. law, including intellectual property violations, forced technology transfer, or market access barriers. The broad discretion afforded to the USTR, while effective in certain contexts, also raises questions of consistency and compliance with other legal regimes, including binding trade agreements such as the USMCA.

II. The USMCA: Rules of Origin and Preferential Tariff Treatment

The USMCA, which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in July 2020, governs trade relations among the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The agreement’s core objective is to facilitate the free movement of goods originating in one or more of the three countries, provided those goods meet specific rules of origin requirements.

USMCA rules of origin (ROO) are often complex, involving “tariff shift” and “regional value content” tests to ensure that goods are sufficiently North American in composition or manufacture. If a good qualifies under the USMCA ROO, it is eligible for preferential tariff treatment, meaning it is either exempt from or subject to reduced U.S. import duties.

The USMCA’s legal architecture presupposes a clear and consistent application of origin rules, both for purposes of the agreement and domestic law. However, the imposition of Section 301 duties on certain goods, notwithstanding their USMCA eligibility, raises the possibility of dual origin determination, one for USMCA preference, and another for Section 301 liability.

III. Country of Origin Determinations: Two Distinct Tests

A critical point of legal friction arises from the fact that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Office of the USTR may apply different tests to determine the country of origin for purposes of USMCA qualification and Section 301 liability.

USMCA Test: The country of origin is determined by the rules of origin set forth under USMCA, which typically focus on substantial transformation, tariff shift, or regional value content within North America.

Section 301 Test: For purposes of Section 301 duties, CBP often continues to apply the “substantial transformation” test rooted in U.S. customs law, which may yield a different result—particularly for goods that incorporate components from both North America and a targeted country (e.g., China).

The distinction is not merely semantic. It may result in a good being deemed “originating” under USMCA and thus eligible for preferential tariff treatment, but nevertheless subject to Section 301 duties because it is also considered to have “originated” from a targeted country under a different test.

IV. Legal Analysis: Can the U.S. Lawfully Apply Dual Origin Tests?

A. Statutory and Regulatory Authority

The legal permissibility of applying two separate country of origin tests depends on the respective statutory and regulatory frameworks governing USMCA implementation and Section 301 enforcement.

The Trade Act of 1974 does not define “country of origin,” leaving considerable discretion to the administering agencies. The USMCA Implementation Act, meanwhile, explicitly authorizes the use of its own rules of origin for purposes of determining eligibility for preferential tariff treatment. However, neither statute expressly precludes the use of a separate origin test for purposes of imposing additional duties under Section 301.

CBP and USTR guidance indicates an intent to preserve the independence of Section 301 remedies from the operation of preferential trade agreements. In practice, this has meant that USMCAoriginating goods are not categorically exempt from Section 301 duties; instead, origin is determined under the test specified for Section 301 enforcement, which may mirror or diverge from USMCA rules.

B. Administrative and Judicial Precedent

Administrative rulings by CBP have, over time, affirmed the viability of applying different origin tests for distinct statutory purposes. For example, in various rulings, CBP has held that the origin of goods for tariff preference programs (such as NAFTA or GSP) is distinct from the origin determination for customs duties or trade remedies.

Judicial review of such agency action is limited by the deference traditionally accorded to agency interpretations of ambiguous statutes under Chevron U.S.A., Inc. v. Natural Resources Defense Council, but that doctrine was overturned in 2024 by Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo. Without deference for ambiguous language, CBP’s double origin test is vulnerable to court scrutiny if a case is brought.

C. International Law Considerations

From the perspective of international trade law, the use of dual origin tests raises potential issues under both the USMCA and the World Trade Organization (WTO) framework. Article 2.4 of the USMCA requires the parties to accord national treatment and most-favored-nation (MFN) status to each other’s goods, subject to certain exceptions.

However, Section 301 duties imposed on originating goods could be viewed as inconsistent with the market access commitments of the USMCA, unless justified by an exception such as security or public order. Likewise, the parallel application of Section 301 duties may be challenged at the WTO as a violation of MFN or other obligations, although the United States has asserted the right to take unilateral action in response to unfair trade practices.

V. Policy Considerations: Balancing Trade Enforcement and Integration

The ability to impose Section 301 duties on USMCA-qualifying goods reflects a fundamental tension between the United States’ desire for flexible trade enforcement and its commitment to North American economic integration. On one hand, Section 301 is a powerful tool for addressing unfair foreign trade practices, especially where multilateral remedies are perceived as inadequate. On the other hand, the stability and predictability of North American supply chains depend on the transparent and consistent application of origin rules.

The dual-origin approach provides flexibility but introduces uncertainty for importers and manufacturers operating under the USMCA. Companies may find themselves subject to Section 301 duties even when they have structured their operations to comply with USMCA origin requirements. This uncertainty can discourage investment and undermine the broader goals of the agreement.

With USMCA under re-negotiation, the application of Section 301 tariffs to USMCA originating goods may be seen as a negotiating point by all three parties. The U.S. may threaten additional Section 301 tariffs without concessions from Canada and Mexico (particularly Mexico) to limit China’s access to Mexico’s maquiladora system. Canada and Mexico may view any U.S. benefits with scrutiny considering that USMCA eligibility does not exempt their exports from additional tariffs.

VI. Recent Developments: Litigation and Administrative Guidance

Recent litigation and administrative developments further illustrate the stakes. In response to importer challenges, courts have thus far largely deferred to agency determinations, citing the broad statutory authority and the lack of an explicit congressional mandate to harmonize origin tests. Nevertheless, the issue remains contentious, with ongoing calls for greater regulatory clarity and harmonization.

CBP and USTR have issued guidance clarifying that compliance with USMCA rules of origin does not, in itself, exempt a good from Section 301 duties, if the good is otherwise subject to such duties based on a different origin assessment. Importers are thus required to trace the origin of inputs through both the USMCA and Section 301 frameworks, increasing compliance burdens.

1. The Core Conflict: Origin vs. Origination

CBP rulings distinguish between a good "originating" for USMCA purposes (preferential treatment) and its "country of origin" for Section 301 purposes (non-preferential treatment).

USMCA Origination: Determined by General Note 11 (GN 11) . To receive duty-free treatment, a good must meet specific rules of origin (e.g., tariff shifts or Regional Value Content).

Determined by . To receive duty-free treatment, a good must meet specific rules of origin (e.g., tariff shifts or Regional Value Content). Section 301 Origin: Determined by where the good was last "substantially transformed."

2. The "Dual Origin" Phenomenon (Pre-July 2021)

Historically, CBP rulings often found that a good could have two different origins simultaneously.

Findings: In rulings like HQ H300226 and NY N306161 , CBP held that certain products (like electric motors or tools) assembled in Mexico using Chinese components satisfied the USMCA/Part 102 "tariff shift" rules. This meant they were marked "Product of Mexico."

In rulings like and , CBP held that certain products (like electric motors or tools) assembled in Mexico using Chinese components satisfied the USMCA/Part 102 "tariff shift" rules. This meant they were marked "Product of Mexico." The Catch: However, CBP ruled that the assembly was not "complex" enough to meet the higher Substantial Transformation standard (New Name, Character, or Use).

However, CBP ruled that the assembly was not "complex" enough to meet the higher standard (New Name, Character, or Use). Result: The goods were marked "Made in Mexico" and qualified for the 0% USMCA rate, but importers still had to pay the 25% Section 301 duty because the country of origin for "trade remedy purposes" remained China.

3. The 2021 Rule Change (Current Standard)

In July 2021, CBP issued an interim final rule (86 FR 35566) to align these standards for goods imported from Canada or Mexico.

Current Finding: For goods of a USMCA country, CBP now uses the 19 CFR Part 102 rules (tariff shift rules) to determine the country of origin for both marking and Section 301 duty purposes.

For goods of a USMCA country, CBP now uses the (tariff shift rules) to determine the country of origin for marking and Section 301 duty purposes. Effect: This largely eliminated the "dual origin" issue. If a good undergoes a required tariff shift in Mexico or Canada as prescribed by Part 102, it is generally considered a product of that country and is not subject to Section 301 duties.

4. Summary of Key Recent Rulings

N337260 (2024 - Thermal Modules): CBP analyzed thermal modules assembled in Mexico. It found that while the assembly met certain marking rules, the process was "not complex" enough to transform the components into a new article. Because the components did not undergo the specific tariff shift required, the modules remained Chinese in origin and subject to Section 301.

CBP analyzed thermal modules assembled in Mexico. It found that while the assembly met certain marking rules, the process was "not complex" enough to transform the components into a new article. Because the components did not undergo the specific tariff shift required, the modules remained Chinese in origin and subject to Section 301. H315296 (2021 - Automotive Seats): This ruling emphasizes that for Section 301, the "totality of circumstances" and complexity of assembly are vital. It found that welding various Chinese and Mexican parts into a complete seat frame in Mexico did constitute a substantial transformation, making the final product Mexican and exempt from Section 301.

This ruling emphasizes that for Section 301, the "totality of circumstances" and complexity of assembly are vital. It found that welding various Chinese and Mexican parts into a complete seat frame in Mexico constitute a substantial transformation, making the final product Mexican and exempt from Section 301. N324628 (CID Modules): CBP determined that a manufacturing process in Mexico involving Chinese LCDs and other foreign parts resulted in a "new and different article of commerce." Consequently, the CID module was a product of Mexico and not subject to Section 301.

CBP determined that a manufacturing process in Mexico involving Chinese LCDs and other foreign parts resulted in a "new and different article of commerce." Consequently, the CID module was a product of Mexico and N344776 (2025 - Flame Retardants): CBP found that mixing ingredients in Canada to create a new chemical product satisfied the "change in character and use" test. It qualified for USMCA preferential treatment (GN 11) and was not subject to Section 301 because its origin was Canada.

Key Takeaways for Importers: Satisfying USMCA ≠ Avoiding Section 301: While the 2021 rules aligned the tests, you must still ensure the good satisfies the specific Part 102 tariff shift . Simply meeting the USMCA General Note 11 rule (which sometimes allows for Regional Value Content percentages) may not be enough if the Part 102 origin rule for that specific HTS code is stricter.

While the 2021 rules aligned the tests, you must still ensure the good satisfies the specific . Simply meeting the USMCA General Note 11 rule (which sometimes allows for Regional Value Content percentages) may not be enough if the Part 102 origin rule for that specific HTS code is stricter. Complexity Matters: CBP continues to look for "complex assembly" vs. "simple assembly." If the Mexican or Canadian operation is seen as "mere assembly" (e.g., just screwing parts together), CBP may still rule the origin is China.

CBP continues to look for "complex assembly" vs. "simple assembly." If the Mexican or Canadian operation is seen as "mere assembly" (e.g., just screwing parts together), CBP may still rule the origin is China. Marking vs. Duties: Always check if your product requires a "dual" analysis in the ruling request to ensure both the 0% USMCA rate and the Section 301 exemption are confirmed.

VII. Conclusion: Navigating the Future of Country of Origin in U.S. Trade Law

The application of Section 301 duties to goods that qualify for preferential treatment under the USMCA underscores the complexity of modern trade regulation. While U.S. law does not expressly prohibit the use of dual country of origin tests for different statutory purposes, the practice raises significant legal and policy questions. As supply chains grow ever more integrated and transnational, the need for clarity and predictability in the application of origin rules becomes paramount.

Trade policymakers face the challenge of reconciling the legitimate goals of trade enforcement with the commitments embodied in multilateral and regional agreements. Importers, for their part, must remain vigilant in assessing the origin of their goods under both USMCA and Section 301 standards to navigate a landscape fraught with legal and commercial risks.

Ultimately, the future of dual origin testing in U.S. trade law will likely hinge on further legislative action, judicial interpretation, and continued negotiation among the United States and its North American partners. Until such time as the statutory and regulatory frameworks are harmonized, the prudent course for businesses and practitioners is to maintain robust compliance programs and closely monitor evolving agency guidance. Only by doing so can they minimize the risk of unexpected duties and capitalize on the opportunities presented by North American economic integration.

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