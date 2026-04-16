ARTICLE
16 April 2026

Trump Tariff Tracker – April 13, 2026

BB
Baker Botts LLP

Contributor

Baker Botts LLP logo
Baker Botts is a leading global law firm. The foundation for our differentiated client support rests on our deep business acumen and technical experience built over decades of focused leadership in our sectors and practices. For more information, please visit bakerbotts.com.
Explore Firm Details
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced that the first phase of the IEEPA tariff refund process will open on April 20, 2026, through its Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries (CAPE)...
Worldwide International Law
Matthew T. West
Matthew T. West’s articles from Baker Botts LLP are most popular:
  • with Finance and Tax Executives
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence and Consumer Industries industries

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced that the first phase of the IEEPA tariff refund process will open on April 20, 2026, through its Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries (CAPE) program in the Automated Commercial Environment Secure Data Portal (ACE Portal).  For this first phase of refunds, CBP is only accepting certain unliquidated entries and certain entries within 80 days of liquidation.  Using the ACE Portal, Importers of Record, and their authorized Customs Brokers, will be able to consolidate and submit their IEEPA refund requests, including interest, to cover multiple entries where IEEPA tariffs were imposed.  Once the submission is accepted, CBP will remove the IEEPA tariff number and recalculate the duties due without IEEPA tariffs, updating the entries to a new version.  CBP will review the updated version of the entries and liquidate or reliquidate.  Refunds will be consolidated by Importer of Record or designated party.  In order to request the IEEPA tariff refunds, importers/brokers will need to be registered in the ACE Portal and enrolled with CBP for ACH refunds.  Additional information on the CAPE refund program can be found at CBP’s website.  While this first phase of refunds is limited to unliquidated or recently liquidated entries, CBP has said that later phases of the CAPE rollout will include other types of entries, including entries for which liquidation is final, or more than 80 days have passed since liquidation.

Tariffs up to 100 percent on imports of certain pharmaceuticals and their ingredients have been imposed by the U.S.  On April 2, President Trump issued a proclamation pursuant to a Section 232 investigation that will impose a new 100 percent tariff on imports of patented pharmaceutical products and ingredients.  These new tariffs will come into effect in 120 days for certain large companies, and 180 days for other companies.  However, not all pharmaceutical imports will face the highest level of tariffs.  If a pharmaceutical product is from the EU, Korea, or Switzerland and Liechtenstein, a 15 percent tariff will apply.  If a pharmaceutical product is from the United Kingdom, a lower tariff will apply, subject to the recently concluded UK pharmaceutical agreement.  For companies that enter into Most Favored Nation (MFN) pricing agreements with the Department of Health and Human Services and onshoring agreements with the Department of Commerce, a 0% tariff will apply through January 20, 2029. For companies that only enter into onshoring agreements with the Department of Commerce, a 20 percent tariff will apply.  Generic pharmaceutical products, biosimilars, and associated ingredients are not subject to tariffs at this time, but will be reassessed in one year.  Orphan drugs, drugs for animal health, and certain other specialty pharmaceutical products will be exempt, if they are from trade deal countries or meet an urgent public health need.  The Proclamation establishes monitoring and enforcement mechanisms on subject imports.

On April 2, President Trump issued a proclamation that restructured the Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum and copper, and derivative products.  Under this new structure, the Section 232 tariffs will apply to the full customs value of the imported product, not just the subject metal content.  Updated tariff rates will be applied to the customs value of certain imports.  Products of steel, aluminum or copper will be subject to 50 percent ad valorem tariffs.  Subject derivative products made of steel, aluminum, or copper will be subject to 25 percent ad valorem tariffs.  Certain metal-intensive industrial equipment and electrical grid equipment will be subject to a total combine tariff of 15 percent, applicable through December 31, 2027.  Products manufactured overseas using at least 95 percent aluminum, steel, or copper that was melted/smelted and poured/cast in the U.S. will be subject to 10 percent ad valorem tariffs.  Products that contain less than 15 percent steel, aluminum, or copper will not be subject to any Section 232 tariffs.  Additionally, specific derivative products identified in Annex II of the Proclamation will no longer be subject to Section 232 tariffs.  The changes made in the Proclamation apply to imports entered for consumption on or after April 6, 2026.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task.  To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20, 2025. 

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of April 13, 2026:

  U.S. Tariff Measure Status
Global

Pharmaceuticals – 100% ad valorem duty on imports of patented pharmaceutical products and ingredients. 

 

15% ad valorem duty on subject imports from European Union, Japan, Korea, or Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

 

Variable rate duties on companies with MFN pricing and/or onshoring agreement will apply.

Implemented: 4/2/2026 

Effective July 31, 2026, for the companies listed in Annex III; September 29, 2026, for all other companies

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments 

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Global

Steel – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and certain derivative products

 

25%  ad valorem duty on imports of certain steel derivative products

 

25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and 15% ad valorem duty certain derivative products from the United Kingdom

 

Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt

Revised 4/2/2026

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs

Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Commerce Fed Reg Notice Adding Derivative Products

CBP Guidance on Additional Steel Derivative Products

Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products

Proclamation Adjusting Sec. 232 Duties 

 
Global

Aluminum – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and certain derivative products

 

25%  ad valorem duty on imports of certain aluminum derivative products

 

25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles 15% ad valorem duty certain derivative products from the United Kingdom 

 

Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt

Revised 4/2/2026

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs

Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

 

Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products

Proclamation Adjusting Sec. 232 Duties 

 
Global

Copper – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of semi-finished copper products and certain copper derivative products

 

25%  ad valorem duty on imports of certain copper derivative products

 

Revised 4/2/2026

Implemented: 7/30/2025

Executive Order Initiating Investigation 

DOC Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Proclamation Adjusting Sec. 232 Duties 

 
Global 

10% ad valorem duty on imports into the U.S. pursuant to Sec. 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 

 

Imports of certain specified items excluded 

 

Imports of USMCA-qualifying products of Canada and Mexico excluded

Implemented: 2/20/2026 

Proclamation Imposing Sec. 122 Tariffs
Global Semiconductors – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of specified semiconductors and derivative products

Implemented: 1/14/2026 

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Global Critical  Minerals – trade negotiations directed regarding  imports of processed critical minerals and derivative products

Implemented: 1/14/2026 

Executive Order

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Section 232 Action
Nicaragua

Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Labor Rights, Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, and the Rule of Law

January 1, 2026 - 0% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR

January 1, 2027 – 10% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR

January 1, 2028 – 15% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR

Implemented: 12/12/2025 (effective 1/1/2026)

USTR Fed Reg Notice

USTR Fed Reg Notice of Action
Global

Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts

 

10%  ad valorem duty on imports of buses and motor coaches

Implemented 10/17/2025 

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
China

Section 301: Cranes/Cargo Handling Equipment – 100% ad valorem duty on imports of STS cranes and other cargo handling equipment 

Implemented 10/16/2025 (effective 11/9/2025) Suspended 11/10/2025

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice of Proposed Suspension
Global

Lumber – 10% ad valorem duty on imports of softwood timber and lumber 

25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain upholstered wooden products

25% ad valorem duty on imports of kitchen cabinets and vanities

Reduced tariffs on subject imports from U.K., the E.U., and Japan

 

Implemented 9/29/2025 

Executive Order Initiating Sec. 232 Investigation

DOC Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Proclamation Delaying Duty Increase
China Section 301: Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers

Implemented: 4/17/2025 Suspended 11/10/2025

USTR Fed Reg Notice 

USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing

USTR Request for Comments on Proposed Modification

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice of Proposed Suspension
Global

Automobiles – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts (with limited tariff offsets)

 

Import quota and reduced tariffs for automobiles and automobile parts from the United Kingdom 

Implemented  4/3/2025 (effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts)

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Proclamation with HTS Amendments

Proclamation Establishing Tariff Offsets on Parts

Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

60 Countries (see FR Notice)

 Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to the Failure to Impose and Effectively Enforce a Prohibition on the Importation of Goods Produced with Forced Labor

Pending:  Section 301 Investigation

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice

Bangladesh

Cambodia

China

EU

India 

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Mexico

Norway 

Singapore

South Korea

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam 

 Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices of Certain Economies Relating to Structural Excess Capacity and Production in Manufacturing Sectors

Pending:  Section 301 Investigation

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice
Global  Personal Protective and Medical Equipment – potential tariffs on imports of personal protective equipment, medical consumables, and medical equipment, including devices

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

 
Global  Robotics and Industrial Machinery – potential tariffs on imports of robotics and industrial machinery

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

 
Global 

Wind Turbines – potential tariffs on imports of wind turbines and their parts and components

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Brazil

Section 301: Brazil's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Digital Trade and Electronic Payment Services; Unfair, Preferential Tariffs; Anti-Corruption Enforcement; Intellectual Property Protection; Ethanol Market Access; and Illegal Deforestation

Pending: Section 301 Investigation

USTR Fed Reg Notice 

Public Hearing Transcript

 
Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems – potential tariffs on imports of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and their parts and components

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global   Polysilicon – potential tariffs on imports of polysilicon and its derivatives

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Aircraft and Engines – potential tariffs on imports of commercial aircraft and jet engines, and aircraft/engine parts

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Global 

[Canada & Mexico Exempt]

Reciprocal tariffs – 10% ad valorem duty

Country specific duty rates of 15% to 50% ad valorem

Certain goods excluded

 

 

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Revised 11/20/2025

Implemented 4/2/2025

Presidential Memorandum

Executive Order Establishing Tariffs

Executive Order Revising Tariffs

CBP Bulletin on Excluded Electronics

Executive Order Reducing China Tariff Rates

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay 

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Executive Order Extending Effective Date of Country-Specific Tariffs 

Executive Order Suspending Duty-Free de minimis Treatment

Executive Order on Brazil Tariffs

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariffs

Executive Order on India Tariffs

Executive Order Extending China Tariff Rates

Executive Order Implementing US-Japan Trade Deal

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Coverage

Implementing Elements of EU Framework Agreement

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates for China

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates on Certain Agriculture

Executive Order Modifying the Scope of Tariffs on Brazil 

Executive Order Modifying Tariffs on India

Executive Order Ending Tariffs
Canada

10% ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash 

25% ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada 

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 3/4/2025; 

4/2/2025 (updated) 

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Suspending

Executive Order Update

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay

Executive Order Ending Tariffs

 
Mexico 25% ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico 

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented:   3/4/2025; 

4/2/2025 (updated) 

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice 

Executive Order Suspending

Executive Order Update

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay

Executive Order Ending Tariffs
China 10% ad valorem duty on all products of China (reduced from original rate of 20%)

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 3/4/2025

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice 

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay

Executive Order Reducing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Ending Tariffs
Global All goods imported from a country determined to be directly or indirectly purchasing, importing, or otherwise acquiring any goods or services from Iran, since February 7, 2026 – discretionary variable rate ad valorem duty may be imposed

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 2/6/2026 

Executive Order

Executive Order Ending Tariffs

 
Global All goods imported from a country determined to have sold/provided oil to Cuba since January 30, 2026 – discretionary variable rate ad valorem duty may be imposed

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 1/29/2026 

Executive Order

Executive Order Ending Tariffs

 
Global All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary 25% ad valorem duty may be imposed

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented 4/2/2025 

Executive Order 

Executive Order Ending Tariffs

 
Canada Aircraft – potential 50% ad valorem duty on imports from Canada Proposed: 1/29/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Netherlands

Norway, Sweden

U.K. 

 10% ad valorem duty on imports from designated countries relating to Greenland, to be effective Feb. 1, 2026 with increase to 25% on June 1, 2026  Proposed: 1/17/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social, walked back on 1/21/2026
Global  100% tariff on movies produced outside of the United States Proposed: 5/4/2025 and 9/29/2025, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
Global  100% ad valorem duty as “secondary tariffs” on countries that do business with Russia. Proposed: 7/14/2025, announced by President Trump
Global 200% ad valorem duty on imports of pharmaceuticals (currently subject to Sec. 232 investigation) Proposed: 7/8/2025, announced by President Trump at cabinet meeting
E.U. 25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U.  Proposed: 2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs

This list will be updated as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Matthew T. West
Matthew T. West
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More