Trump Tariff Tracker – April 13, 2026

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Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced that the first phase of the IEEPA tariff refund process will open on April 20, 2026, through its Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries (CAPE) program in the Automated Commercial Environment Secure Data Portal (ACE Portal). For this first phase of refunds, CBP is only accepting certain unliquidated entries and certain entries within 80 days of liquidation. Using the ACE Portal, Importers of Record, and their authorized Customs Brokers, will be able to consolidate and submit their IEEPA refund requests, including interest, to cover multiple entries where IEEPA tariffs were imposed. Once the submission is accepted, CBP will remove the IEEPA tariff number and recalculate the duties due without IEEPA tariffs, updating the entries to a new version. CBP will review the updated version of the entries and liquidate or reliquidate. Refunds will be consolidated by Importer of Record or designated party. In order to request the IEEPA tariff refunds, importers/brokers will need to be registered in the ACE Portal and enrolled with CBP for ACH refunds. Additional information on the CAPE refund program can be found at CBP’s website. While this first phase of refunds is limited to unliquidated or recently liquidated entries, CBP has said that later phases of the CAPE rollout will include other types of entries, including entries for which liquidation is final, or more than 80 days have passed since liquidation.
Tariffs up to 100 percent on imports of certain pharmaceuticals and their ingredients have been imposed by the U.S. On April 2, President Trump issued a proclamation pursuant to a Section 232 investigation that will impose a new 100 percent tariff on imports of patented pharmaceutical products and ingredients. These new tariffs will come into effect in 120 days for certain large companies, and 180 days for other companies. However, not all pharmaceutical imports will face the highest level of tariffs. If a pharmaceutical product is from the EU, Korea, or Switzerland and Liechtenstein, a 15 percent tariff will apply. If a pharmaceutical product is from the United Kingdom, a lower tariff will apply, subject to the recently concluded UK pharmaceutical agreement. For companies that enter into Most Favored Nation (MFN) pricing agreements with the Department of Health and Human Services and onshoring agreements with the Department of Commerce, a 0% tariff will apply through January 20, 2029. For companies that only enter into onshoring agreements with the Department of Commerce, a 20 percent tariff will apply. Generic pharmaceutical products, biosimilars, and associated ingredients are not subject to tariffs at this time, but will be reassessed in one year. Orphan drugs, drugs for animal health, and certain other specialty pharmaceutical products will be exempt, if they are from trade deal countries or meet an urgent public health need. The Proclamation establishes monitoring and enforcement mechanisms on subject imports.
On April 2, President Trump issued a proclamation that restructured the Section 232 tariffs on steel, aluminum and copper, and derivative products. Under this new structure, the Section 232 tariffs will apply to the full customs value of the imported product, not just the subject metal content. Updated tariff rates will be applied to the customs value of certain imports. Products of steel, aluminum or copper will be subject to 50 percent ad valorem tariffs. Subject derivative products made of steel, aluminum, or copper will be subject to 25 percent ad valorem tariffs. Certain metal-intensive industrial equipment and electrical grid equipment will be subject to a total combine tariff of 15 percent, applicable through December 31, 2027. Products manufactured overseas using at least 95 percent aluminum, steel, or copper that was melted/smelted and poured/cast in the U.S. will be subject to 10 percent ad valorem tariffs. Products that contain less than 15 percent steel, aluminum, or copper will not be subject to any Section 232 tariffs. Additionally, specific derivative products identified in Annex II of the Proclamation will no longer be subject to Section 232 tariffs. The changes made in the Proclamation apply to imports entered for consumption on or after April 6, 2026.
Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20, 2025.
Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of April 13, 2026:
|U.S. Tariff Measure
|Status
|Global
|
Pharmaceuticals – 100% ad valorem duty on imports of patented pharmaceutical products and ingredients.
15% ad valorem duty on subject imports from European Union, Japan, Korea, or Switzerland and Liechtenstein.
Variable rate duties on companies with MFN pricing and/or onshoring agreement will apply.
|
Implemented: 4/2/2026
Effective July 31, 2026, for the companies listed in Annex III; September 29, 2026, for all other companies
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|Global
|
Steel – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and certain derivative products
25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain steel derivative products
25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and 15% ad valorem duty certain derivative products from the United Kingdom
Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt
|
Revised 4/2/2026
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs
Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Commerce Fed Reg Notice Adding Derivative Products
CBP Guidance on Additional Steel Derivative Products
Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products
Proclamation Adjusting Sec. 232 Duties
|Global
|
Aluminum – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and certain derivative products
25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain aluminum derivative products
25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles 15% ad valorem duty certain derivative products from the United Kingdom
Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt
|
Revised 4/2/2026
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs
Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products
Proclamation Adjusting Sec. 232 Duties
|Global
|
Copper – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of semi-finished copper products and certain copper derivative products
25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain copper derivative products
|
Revised 4/2/2026
Implemented: 7/30/2025
Executive Order Initiating Investigation
DOC Request for Public Comments
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Proclamation Adjusting Sec. 232 Duties
|Global
|
10% ad valorem duty on imports into the U.S. pursuant to Sec. 122 of the Trade Act of 1974
Imports of certain specified items excluded
Imports of USMCA-qualifying products of Canada and Mexico excluded
|
Implemented: 2/20/2026
|Global
|Semiconductors – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of specified semiconductors and derivative products
|
Implemented: 1/14/2026
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|Global
|Critical Minerals – trade negotiations directed regarding imports of processed critical minerals and derivative products
|
Implemented: 1/14/2026
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|Nicaragua
|
Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Labor Rights, Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, and the Rule of Law
January 1, 2026 - 0% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR
January 1, 2027 – 10% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR
January 1, 2028 – 15% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR
|
Implemented: 12/12/2025 (effective 1/1/2026)
|Global
|
Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts
10% ad valorem duty on imports of buses and motor coaches
|
Implemented 10/17/2025
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|China
|
Section 301: Cranes/Cargo Handling Equipment – 100% ad valorem duty on imports of STS cranes and other cargo handling equipment
|
Implemented 10/16/2025 (effective 11/9/2025) Suspended 11/10/2025
|Global
|
Lumber – 10% ad valorem duty on imports of softwood timber and lumber
25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain upholstered wooden products
25% ad valorem duty on imports of kitchen cabinets and vanities
Reduced tariffs on subject imports from U.K., the E.U., and Japan
|
Implemented 9/29/2025
Executive Order Initiating Sec. 232 Investigation
DOC Request for Public Comments
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
|China
|Section 301: Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers
|
Implemented: 4/17/2025 Suspended 11/10/2025
USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing
USTR Request for Comments on Proposed Modification
|Global
|
Automobiles – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts (with limited tariff offsets)
Import quota and reduced tariffs for automobiles and automobile parts from the United Kingdom
|
Implemented 4/3/2025 (effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts)
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Proclamation with HTS Amendments
Proclamation Establishing Tariff Offsets on Parts
Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs
|
60 Countries (see FR Notice)
|Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to the Failure to Impose and Effectively Enforce a Prohibition on the Importation of Goods Produced with Forced Labor
|
Pending: Section 301 Investigation
|
Bangladesh
Cambodia
China
EU
India
Indonesia
Japan
Malaysia
Mexico
Norway
Singapore
South Korea
Switzerland
Taiwan
Thailand
Vietnam
|Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices of Certain Economies Relating to Structural Excess Capacity and Production in Manufacturing Sectors
|
Pending: Section 301 Investigation
|Global
|Personal Protective and Medical Equipment – potential tariffs on imports of personal protective equipment, medical consumables, and medical equipment, including devices
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|Global
|Robotics and Industrial Machinery – potential tariffs on imports of robotics and industrial machinery
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|Global
|
Wind Turbines – potential tariffs on imports of wind turbines and their parts and components
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Brazil
|
Section 301: Brazil's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Digital Trade and Electronic Payment Services; Unfair, Preferential Tariffs; Anti-Corruption Enforcement; Intellectual Property Protection; Ethanol Market Access; and Illegal Deforestation
|
Pending: Section 301 Investigation
|Global
|Unmanned Aircraft Systems – potential tariffs on imports of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and their parts and components
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Polysilicon – potential tariffs on imports of polysilicon and its derivatives
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Aircraft and Engines – potential tariffs on imports of commercial aircraft and jet engines, and aircraft/engine parts
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|
Global
[Canada & Mexico Exempt]
|
Reciprocal tariffs – 10% ad valorem duty
Country specific duty rates of 15% to 50% ad valorem
Certain goods excluded
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Revised 11/20/2025
Implemented 4/2/2025
Executive Order Establishing Tariffs
Executive Order Revising Tariffs
CBP Bulletin on Excluded Electronics
Executive Order Reducing China Tariff Rates
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Executive Order Extending Effective Date of Country-Specific Tariffs
Executive Order Suspending Duty-Free de minimis Treatment
Executive Order on Brazil Tariffs
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariffs
Executive Order on India Tariffs
Executive Order Extending China Tariff Rates
Executive Order Implementing US-Japan Trade Deal
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Coverage
Implementing Elements of EU Framework Agreement
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates for China
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates on Certain Agriculture
Executive Order Modifying the Scope of Tariffs on Brazil
Executive Order Modifying Tariffs on India
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Canada
|
10% ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash
25% ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Mexico
|25% ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|China
|10% ad valorem duty on all products of China (reduced from original rate of 20%)
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented: 3/4/2025
CBP Fed Reg Notice
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Executive Order Reducing Tariff Rate
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Global
|All goods imported from a country determined to be directly or indirectly purchasing, importing, or otherwise acquiring any goods or services from Iran, since February 7, 2026 – discretionary variable rate ad valorem duty may be imposed
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented: 2/6/2026
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Global
|All goods imported from a country determined to have sold/provided oil to Cuba since January 30, 2026 – discretionary variable rate ad valorem duty may be imposed
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented: 1/29/2026
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Global
|All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary 25% ad valorem duty may be imposed
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented 4/2/2025
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Canada
|Aircraft – potential 50% ad valorem duty on imports from Canada
|Proposed: 1/29/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
|
Denmark
Finland
France
Germany
Netherlands
Norway, Sweden
U.K.
|10% ad valorem duty on imports from designated countries relating to Greenland, to be effective Feb. 1, 2026 with increase to 25% on June 1, 2026
|Proposed: 1/17/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social, walked back on 1/21/2026
|Global
|100% tariff on movies produced outside of the United States
|Proposed: 5/4/2025 and 9/29/2025, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
|Global
|100% ad valorem duty as “secondary tariffs” on countries that do business with Russia.
|Proposed: 7/14/2025, announced by President Trump
|Global
|200% ad valorem duty on imports of pharmaceuticals (currently subject to Sec. 232 investigation)
|Proposed: 7/8/2025, announced by President Trump at cabinet meeting
|E.U.
|25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U.
|Proposed: 2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs
This list will be updated as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]