Dickinson Wright recently authored an article for DBusiness Magazine titled "Bridging Borders," discussing the understanding of the Windsor-Detroit Business Corridor and its impact on Southeast Michigan's economic future.

Dickinson Wright is a general practice business law firm with more than 475 attorneys among more than 40 practice areas and 16 industry groups. With 19 offices across the U.S. and in Toronto, we offer clients exceptional quality and client service, value for fees, industry expertise and business acumen.

Article Insights

Dickinson Wright PLLC are most popular: within International Law and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)

Dickinson Wright recently authored an article for DBusiness Magazine titled "Bridging Borders," discussing the understanding of the Windsor-Detroit Business Corridor and its impact on Southeast Michigan's economic future. "This cross-border mindset that we have developed over decades of experience when it comes to thinking about business is not just a concept; it's in our DNA," Michael Hammer states. "... we closely monitor legislation on both sides of the border to advocate for our clients' interests and assist them in understanding how new regulations impact their North American operations," John Leslie adds. To read more, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.