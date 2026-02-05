CBP Launches New Forced Labor Portal

On January 21, 2026, U.S. Customs and Border Protection ("CBP") announced that its Forced Labor Portal is now live.

On January 21, 2026, U.S. Customs and Border Protection ("CBP") announced that its Forced Labor Portal is now live. This new online portal provides a single, centralized platform for importers to submit requests for review when their shipments are detained or excluded due to forced labor enforcement actions. By consolidating what was previously a patchwork of email and paper submission processes, the portal is intended to streamline communications and ensure that all forced labor-related documentation reaches the appropriate CBP officials for timely review.

Effective immediately, use of the Forced Labor Portal is mandatory for importers seeking to challenge or obtain exceptions for shipments held under U.S. forced labor laws. This includes filing admissibility review requests for goods detained under Withhold Release Orders ("WROs") or forced labor findings, as well as review and exception requests related to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act ("UFLPA") and other forced labor sanctions.

From a compliance and litigation standpoint, the Forced Labor Portal helps formalize CBP's administrative record for forced labor enforcement actions. Information submitted through the portal is expected to form the basis of CBP's admissibility determinations and may be relevant in subsequent administrative protests or judicial review before the U.S. Court of International Trade. As a result, the accuracy, timing, and completeness of portal submissions carry heightened legal significance.

Importers should be mindful of compressed administrative and statutory timelines, particularly for UFLPA detentions, which generally provide a shorter window to submit rebuttal evidence than traditional WRO cases. Companies should ensure that internal procedures and document retention practices are aligned with the portal's submission requirements.

CBP has published a Quick Reference Guide and an instructional video on its website to assist users with the transition to the portal.

Crowell & Moring LLP continues to monitor developments in forced labor prevention enforcement, including CBP's implementation of the Forced Labor Portal, and its impact on industry.

