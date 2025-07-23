This Week In Tariffs [Video]: July 1st (With Tina Toma And Katie Koczak)

Can a tariff deal happen before July 9?
This Week In Tariffs, Tina Toma is joined by Katie Koczak to break down the Learning Resources v. Trump case and its impact on presidential tariff powers—plus what's at stake as the July 9 deadline for trade deals approaches.
With key countries like India, Japan, and Vietnam still holding out, the automotive supply chain could soon face double-digit duties.
