This Week In Tariffs [Video]: May 14th (With Tina Toma)

Another 90-day tariff pause—turning point or
déjà vu?
Over the weekend, the U.S. and China agreed to temporarily lower tariffs and continue trade talks. But if history is any guide, this window may close fast. In this week's episode of This Week in Tariffs, Tina Toma explains why past pauses haven't stuck—and what businesses should be doing now to manage the uncertainty.
