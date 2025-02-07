ARTICLE
7 February 2025

Update: U.S. Tariffs On Canada Also Paused For 30 Days, China Tariffs Start On February 4

It was announced late on Monday that new U.S. tariffs on Canada will, like Mexico, be paused for 30 days to allow the U.S. and Canada time to negotiate.
John B. Brew and Edward Goetz

It was announced late on Monday that new U.S. tariffs on Canada will, like Mexico, be paused for 30 days to allow the U.S. and Canada time to negotiate.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is implementing a $1.3 billion plan to reinforce the U.S.-Canadian border and appointing a Fentanyl Czar, among other things.

At this time, the 10% tariffs on goods from China are set to start at 12:01 am EST on February 4th. More information on implementation of the tariffs on China can be found in the Federal Register, and via the latest guidance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

John B. Brew
Edward Goetz
