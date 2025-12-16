ARTICLE
16 December 2025

NAIC Fall Meeting Update: Homeowners Market Data Call (C) Task Force

The Homeowners Market Data Call (C) Task Force (the "Task Force") oversees the Homeowners Market Data Call and is responsible for developing the national analysis report relating to the same.
J.J. Silverstein and Matthew Citrin
The Homeowners Market Data Call (C) Task Force (the "Task Force") oversees the Homeowners Market Data Call and is responsible for developing the national analysis report relating to the same. In its October 28, public meeting, the Task Force stated that it believes proposed updates to the Data Call template and definitions will improve data quality and help regulators better understand coverage design, affordability, availability, and catastrophe-exposure trends. Key proposed updates to the Data Call template included: (1) more detailed policy-type reporting; (2) improved premium and policy-count reporting; (3) better capture of canceled policy activity; (4) clarified definitions for claims and losses; (5) aligned claims and losses by peril type; (6) enhanced cancellation reporting; and (7) refined language with respect to mitigation discounts.

In the lead-up to the 2025 Fall Meeting, the Task Force released updated materials outlining progress toward a new, nationwide data call. Since mid-2024, regulators have been reviewing insurer submissions from the former PCMI Data Call and refining the template, definitions, and reporting requirements. Regulators clarified several definitions (including updated loss and premium terminology) and added new fields such as separate wildfire and non-wildfire fire losses. Some proposed additions – like square-footage data, extended replacement cost (ERC) endorsements, and residual-market reporting – were deferred for potential future phases. Further, the Task Force released its proposed premium threshold for company participation, which is any company that wrote $50,000 or more in Homeowners insurance premiums in any of the years 2018-2025 in a participating state. Going forward, this $50,000 threshold will apply to the single requested year, as applicable.

The Task Force is working toward finalizing the template and issuing the formal Data Call in 2026, with the goal of producing consistent, comparable, multi-state data to better evaluate market trends. The long-term intent is to support periodic data collection and potentially generate aggregated public reports for policymakers, researchers, and consumer stakeholders.
The Task Force is expecting the Data Call to be due sometime in June 2026, though further clarity with respect to the Data Call timing is forthcoming.

