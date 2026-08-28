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28 August 2026

Key Signs A Company May Need Professional Help

GGI Global Alliance

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GGI is the leading global alliance of independent accounting, law, and advisory firms. With approximately 900 offices in 120+ countries, GGI member firms are committed to providing clients with specialist solutions for their international business requirements.
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Companies facing financial distress often miss early warning signs that could mean the difference between recovery and insolvency. From maxed-out credit lines and covenant breaches to deteriorating fundamentals and reporting red flags, recognizing these indicators early allows businesses to engage turnaround advisors who bring critical experience and perspective to navigate challenges before they become crises.
United States Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring
Shareef Simaika (Cascade Partners)
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Most companies encounter significant challenges at some point, and many work through them with little or no outside help. As professionals, we often see signs of distress before clients recognise the issue themselves. Recognising trouble early can mean the difference between a manageable turnaround and insolvency, but only if the company acts promptly and has the skills and resources to execute a plan.

Often, turnaround/restructuring advisors can bring added experience, stability, and a valuable outside perspective. Below are common signs of distress that signal when it may be time to engage outside help.

Liquidity

Maxed-out credit lines, overdrafts, stretched payables, and vendor pressure are classic signs of a cash crunch. A reliable 13-week cash flow forecast, including a forecasted borrowing base when appropriate, should be tested regularly against results and extend far enough to cover the plan. A company without a credible forecast, or one that keeps missing its own numbers, is often ready for outside help. 

Lender stress

Covenant breaches, waiver requests, and borrowing base deficiencies are common signs of strain. When lenders get concerned and tighten terms in response, borrowers sometimes push back in ways that backfire. A good advisor can balance tone and substance in these discussions, understanding what both the company and the lender need.

Deteriorating fundamentals 

When losses mount, margins shrink, or revenue declines, an independent perspective can identify the root causes without bias and drive action.

Customer and quality issues 

Losing a key customer, quality or delivery complaints, or renegotiated customer terms can pressure liquidity and feed a cycle of strain. The right advisor can draw on hundreds of prior engagements to recognise patterns and propose solutions that work.

Reporting red flags 

Late, inconsistent, or restated financials, or turnover in the accounting department signal deeper problems, and further strain negotiations with lenders and vendors. An advisor can bring additional resources, stability, and often outside credibility.

Legal actions

Collection actions, lease defaults, or forbearance discussions are late-stage signals of distress. At this point, professional help is not optional. It is the difference between an orderly path forward and a crisis managed on someone else's terms.

Your clients do not need to diagnose and try to solve the problem themselves. If you notice these signs, start a conversation. Time is your client's enemy. Early engagement preserves value, permits options, and provides experience across similar dynamics that far exceed that of most management teams. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Shareef Simaika (Cascade Partners)
Shareef Simaika (Cascade Partners)
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