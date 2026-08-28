Key Signs A Company May Need Professional Help

Most companies encounter significant challenges at some point, and many work through them with little or no outside help. As professionals, we often see signs of distress before clients recognise the issue themselves. Recognising trouble early can mean the difference between a manageable turnaround and insolvency, but only if the company acts promptly and has the skills and resources to execute a plan.

Often, turnaround/restructuring advisors can bring added experience, stability, and a valuable outside perspective. Below are common signs of distress that signal when it may be time to engage outside help.

Liquidity

Maxed-out credit lines, overdrafts, stretched payables, and vendor pressure are classic signs of a cash crunch. A reliable 13-week cash flow forecast, including a forecasted borrowing base when appropriate, should be tested regularly against results and extend far enough to cover the plan. A company without a credible forecast, or one that keeps missing its own numbers, is often ready for outside help.

Lender stress

Covenant breaches, waiver requests, and borrowing base deficiencies are common signs of strain. When lenders get concerned and tighten terms in response, borrowers sometimes push back in ways that backfire. A good advisor can balance tone and substance in these discussions, understanding what both the company and the lender need.

Deteriorating fundamentals

When losses mount, margins shrink, or revenue declines, an independent perspective can identify the root causes without bias and drive action.

Customer and quality issues

Losing a key customer, quality or delivery complaints, or renegotiated customer terms can pressure liquidity and feed a cycle of strain. The right advisor can draw on hundreds of prior engagements to recognise patterns and propose solutions that work.

Reporting red flags

Late, inconsistent, or restated financials, or turnover in the accounting department signal deeper problems, and further strain negotiations with lenders and vendors. An advisor can bring additional resources, stability, and often outside credibility.

Legal actions

Collection actions, lease defaults, or forbearance discussions are late-stage signals of distress. At this point, professional help is not optional. It is the difference between an orderly path forward and a crisis managed on someone else's terms.

Your clients do not need to diagnose and try to solve the problem themselves. If you notice these signs, start a conversation. Time is your client's enemy. Early engagement preserves value, permits options, and provides experience across similar dynamics that far exceed that of most management teams.