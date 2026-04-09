2026 Florida Bankruptcy Law Updates: Exemptions, SBRA & New Rules

The financial landscape in Florida is continuing to evolve in 2026. For individuals and business owners facing unmanageable debt, understanding the nuances of bankruptcy law is more critical than ever.

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The financial landscape in Florida is continuing to evolve in 2026. For individuals and business owners facing unmanageable debt, understanding the nuances of bankruptcy law is more critical than ever. The legal framework surrounding debt relief is not static. It shifts with legislative updates, court administrative orders, and economic trends. At Johnson Pope, our team of experienced bankruptcy attorneys is dedicated to keeping you informed about these changes so you can make empowered decisions about your financial future.

Whether you are a struggling business owner or an individual dealing with mounting credit card debt, navigating the bankruptcy code requires precise legal knowledge. Below we address the most pressing questions regarding the 2026 bankruptcy law updates and how they impact filers in Florida.

What Are the New Florida Bankruptcy Exemptions for Vehicles in 2026?

One of the most significant considerations for our Florida bankruptcy attorneys is asset protection. When someone files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, a court-appointed trustee assesses their assets to determine if any can be liquidated to pay creditors. However, specific “exemptions” allow individuals to keep essential property.

For 2026, Florida filers continue to benefit from the relatively recent increase in the motor vehicle exemption, set at $5,000 in equity in a single motor vehicle. This change is vital because the previous limit often forced debtors to surrender reliable transportation or pay the trustee to keep it.

For joint filers who are married, this exemption can often be doubled if both spouses own the vehicle, potentially protecting up to $10,000 in vehicle equity. If a vehicle is worth less than the exemption limit, it is generally possible to keep it without paying the trustee.

If you are concerned about whether your vehicle qualifies for this exemption or if your equity exceeds the limit, contact Johnson Pope today. Our experienced bankruptcy lawyers can evaluate your assets and determine the best strategy to protect your transportation.

How Has the Small Business Reorganization Act Changed for 2026?

For small business owners, the Small Business Reorganization Act (SBRA), also known as Subchapter V of Chapter 11, has been a lifeline. It was designed to streamline the reorganization process, making it faster and less expensive than a traditional Chapter 11 bankruptcy. However, a critical change regarding eligibility thresholds has reshaped the landscape for 2026.

During the pandemic, the debt limit for eligibility under Subchapter V was temporarily raised to $7.5 million to allow a broader range of businesses to utilize this beneficial process. While the Bankruptcy Threshold and Technical Corrections Act (the BTATC Act) retroactively restored this higher $7.5 million limit through mid-2024, Congress allowed this enhancement to sunset on June 21, 2024.

Consequently, the debt threshold for small businesses to qualify for Subchapter V has reverted to the lower statutory limit, which is adjusted for inflation to approximately $3 million (specifically $3,024,725 as of earlier adjustments).1

This shift makes it imperative for business owners to consult with a bankruptcy attorney early to assess their total debt liabilities and determine eligibility before filing.

Don’t wait until your business debt becomes unmanageable. Contact Johnson Pope to discuss whether Subchapter V is still an option for your company or to explore other reorganization strategies.

What New Procedural Rules Are Taking Effect in Florida Bankruptcy Courts?

Bankruptcy law is not just about the code itself but also about the local rules and administrative orders that govern how cases are processed. In 2026, we are seeing distinct procedural updates across Florida’s districts that filers must follow.

In the Northern District of Florida, a significant administrative change took effect on January 1, 2026. Administrative Order 25-005 waives the requirement for individual debtors to file “pay advices” (pay stubs) and statements of no employment income with the Court. While debtors must still provide these documents to the trustee to prove their income, this rule change streamlines the docket and reduces the volume of sensitive financial documents filed publicly.

In the Middle District of Florida, which serves the Tampa Bay area where one of our four offices are located, the Court has implemented stricter requirements for repeat filers. As of August 2025 (and applicable to 2026 cases), a specific form is required when filing a “Motion to Extend or Impose the Automatic Stay”.2 This motion is necessary when a debtor has had a previous bankruptcy case dismissed within the last year. The new form requires detailed disclosures, including a comparison of income and expenses between the current and prior cases and an explanation of why the new case will be successful.

These procedural nuances highlight why self-representation is risky. A missed form or a procedural error can lead to case dismissal. Trust the bankruptcy lawyers at Johnson Pope to ensure your filing complies with the latest local rules.

Can I Keep My Home Under Current Florida Homestead Laws?

Florida’s homestead exemption is famous for being one of the most generous in the country. For 2026, the law continues to allow an unlimited amount of equity to be exempted in a primary residence, provided the property does not exceed half an acre within a municipality or 160 acres outside a municipality.3

However, there are critical residency requirements that remain in full effect for 2026. To claim Florida’s exemptions, you must have lived in the state for at least 730 days (two years) before filing. Furthermore, to claim the full homestead exemption without a monetary cap, you generally must have owned the property for at least 1,215 days prior to the bankruptcy filing. If you bought your home more recently than that, federal law may cap your exemption at a specific dollar amount, which is currently $214,000 but is subject to periodic inflation adjustments.4

It is also important to note that maintaining a homestead exemption often requires continuing to pay your mortgage. If you are behind on payments, a Chapter 13 bankruptcy may allow you to catch up on arrears over a three to five-year plan while the automatic stay prevents foreclosure.

Protecting your home is our priority. Schedule a consultation with our experienced bankruptcy attorneys to verify if your property meets the residency and ownership duration requirements for the full homestead exemption.

What Is “722 Redemption” and Is It a Viable Option in 2026?

For clients dealing with vehicle loans where the car is worth significantly less than the balance owed, a process known as “722 Redemption” remains a powerful tool in Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Under 11 U.S.C. § 722, an individual debtor can “redeem” tangible personal property intended for personal use by paying the creditor the fair market value of the property rather than the full loan balance.5

For example, if you owe $20,000 on a truck that is now worth only $12,000, 722 Redemption allows you to pay the creditor $12,000 in a lump sum. The remaining $8,000 of “negative equity” is discharged along with your other unsecured debts.

While this requires a lump sum payment, specialized lenders often work with bankruptcy filers to finance this redemption. In the Middle District of Florida, the process is streamlined using a “Negative Notice” procedure.

This option is distinct from “reaffirmation,” where you agree to remain liable for the full debt. As bankruptcy attorneys with decades of experience, we can help you calculate whether redemption or reaffirmation is the better financial move for your specific situation.

How Do Federal Inflation Adjustments Impact My 2026 Filing?

Bankruptcy numbers are rarely stagnant. The Bankruptcy Code provides for the automatic adjustment of certain dollar amounts every three years to account for inflation. The most recent significant adjustments occurred on April 1, 2025, meaning these new figures are fully effective for all cases filed in 2026.

These adjustments affect various aspects of the bankruptcy process, including:

Priority Debt Limits: The amount of wages or employee benefits that get priority status in a business bankruptcy.

The amount of wages or employee benefits that get priority status in a business bankruptcy. Exemption Caps: The federal cap on homestead equity (for those subject to the 1,215-day rule) and the cap on exemptions for IRAs and retirement accounts.

The federal cap on homestead equity (for those subject to the 1,215-day rule) and the cap on exemptions for IRAs and retirement accounts. Means Test Thresholds: The income levels used to determine if a filer qualifies for Chapter 7 or must file Chapter 13.

Specifically, for retirement savings, federal law allows filers to keep tax-exempt retirement accounts like 401(k)s and IRAs. As of the latest adjustment period running through 2028, the exemption cap for IRAs and Roth IRAs is over $1.7 million per person. This ensures that for most clients, their retirement future remains secure even after filing.6

Why Is Hiring a Bankruptcy Attorney Essential in This Legal Landscape?

The trends for 2026 indicate a complex environment for debtors. Rising costs of living and housing market volatility in Florida have led to increased scrutiny from creditors and trustees. Creditors are becoming more aggressive in challenging exemptions and objecting to debt discharges.

Furthermore, the choice between Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 is not merely about income. It involves a strategic analysis of your assets, your goals (such as keeping a home or business), and the specific exemptions available to you under Florida versus Federal law. A mistake in this analysis (such as failing to meet the residency requirement or miscalculating the means test) can result in the loss of assets you expected to keep or the dismissal of your case.

At Johnson Pope, we provide more than just form preparation. We provide strategic counsel. We understand the local practices of the Middle and Northern Districts of Florida, and we know how to navigate the new procedural hurdles introduced for 2026.

Your financial fresh start depends on accuracy and legal foresight. Do not navigate the complexities of the 2026 bankruptcy laws alone. Contact the experienced bankruptcy lawyers at Johnson Pope today to schedule a confidential consultation. Let us help you protect your assets and build a stable financial future.

Footnotes

1 Too Much of a Good Thing: Congress Allows Increased Subchapter 5 Eligibility Level to Expire (June 28, 2024), JD Supra, https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/too-much-of-a-good-thing-congress-3513833/.

2 What’s New? All the Latest You Need to Know!, United States Bankruptcy Court Middle District of Florida (last visited Jan. 23, 2026), https://www.flmb.uscourts.gov/newsletter/2025/August/09-WhatsNew-Summer2025.pdf.

3 Florida Bankruptcy Exemptions in 2026, Nolo (Updated Jan. 5, 2026), https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/florida-bankruptcy-exemptions-property-assets-bankruptcy.html.

4 11 USC 522.

5 11 U.S.C. § 722.

6 Florida Bankruptcy Exemptions in 2026, Nolo (Updated Jan. 5, 2026), https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/florida-bankruptcy-exemptions-property-assets-bankruptcy.html.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.