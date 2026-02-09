What's In A Name? A $500,000.00 Secured Claim, According To The United States Bankruptcy Court For The Eastern District Of Texas

Adams & Reese professionals are known as practical and personal advisors and advocates who tailor their approach and counsel to the specific needs of each situation and client. Many on our team have years of on-the-job experience within the industries that we serve as executives, professionals, and in-house counsel. Taking a hands-on, personal approach to every issue, challenge and opportunity our clients face, Adams & Reese lawyers and advisors are skilled and ready to help clients achieve their goals and make their lives easier.

A recent decision by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Texas (the “Court”), In re East Texas Machining & Manufacturing, LLC, Adversary No. 24-06043, Case No. 23-60629, (Bankr. E.D. Tex. Jan. 29, 2026), underscores the importance of precision in UCC filings.

The debtor and creditor entered into a loan and security agreement, which detailed that the debtor was giving the creditor a security interest in all of the debtor's personal property, inventory, and equipment. However, when the creditor filed a UCC-1 financing statement on May 13, 2020, with the Texas Secretary of State, the filing statement erroneously identified the debtor's name as: “East Texas Machine & Manufacturing, LLC” instead of the name on the debtor's certificate of formation: “East Texas Machining & Manufacturing, LLC.” The debtor then filed for bankruptcy and the creditor filed a proof of claim in the debtor's bankruptcy case. In response, the debtor-in-possession filed an adversary proceeding to avoid the creditor's security interest under 11 U.S.C. § 544(a)(1) and eventually filed a motion for summary judgment.

The court found that summary judgment was warranted in this case because it found that under § 544(a)(1) and Texas law, a trustee or debtor-in-possession in bankruptcy steps into the shoes of a lien creditor and can avoid unperfected security interests. The Court found that the creditor's security interest in this case was unperfected under Texas law because the creditor's financing statement did not accurately reflect the debtor's legal name, making the financing statement “seriously misleading” under Tex. Bus. & Com. Code § 9.503(a)(1) and ineffective under Tex. Bus. & Com. Code § 9.506. As the court detailed in its opinion, UCC-1 financing statements are organized by a debtor's name, and the purpose of a UCC-1 financing statement is to put potential creditors on notice of any liens or encumbrances on a debtor's property. Thus, if a financing statement does not accurately reflect the debtor's name, creditors searching for liens and encumbrances might not find this financing statement and would have an inaccurate picture of the debtor's existing security interests.

Therefore, the Court ordered that the creditor's security interest was avoided and that its claim was unsecured, leaving the amount of the creditor's unsecured claim for a later determination. The decision reaffirms Fifth Circuit and Texas bankruptcy precedent that even small deviations in a debtor's legal name in a financing statement can doom a creditor's secured claim and underscore the need to scrutinize even the ‘simplest' parts of a financing statement before filing it.

