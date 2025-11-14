LA County Passes Hotel Worker Protection Ordinance For Unincorporated Areas Of The County

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has passed a new Hotel Worker Protection Ordinance for unincorporated areas of the county. Similar to the City of Los Angeles and West Hollywood ordinances, the ordinance sets forth additional obligations for hotel employers to enhance the safety of employees.

The ordinance becomes operative on April 1, 2026, but the training requirements discussed below take effect on October 1, 2026.

Covered Employers

The ordinance covers hotel employers in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. Hotel employer is defined as anyone who owns, controls, or operates a hotel, and includes contractors who employ hotel workers.

Hotels may apply for waivers if compliance with the ordinance would result in significant workforce reductions or even force the hotel to close. This allows some flexibility for employers facing extraordinary circumstances.

Personal Security Devices

Under the ordinance, all hotel employers must provide personal security devices, commonly called panic buttons, at no cost to workers who are assigned to guest rooms or restrooms where they may be alone.

Workload and Hours Limitation

The ordinance caps room cleaning assignments to prevent overwork. For hotels with fewer than 40 rooms, workers can be assigned no more than 4,500 square feet of cleaning per eight-hour workday. If an employee is assigned more than this, they must receive double pay for the extra work. Hotels with 40 or more guest rooms must assign workers to no more than 3,500 square feet of floor space in any eight-hour workday or pay them double for the extra work.

There are also restrictions regarding the number of rooms an employee may be assigned to clean following guest departures within a single workday.

Training

Employers are required to provide public housekeeping training through certified organizations. This ensures that staff are properly equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to perform their duties safely and effectively.

Employers should start preparing now to ensure their policies, procedures, and training programs align with the new standards. Staying ahead of these requirements will help protect your employees, minimize risks, and maintain a positive workplace culture.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.