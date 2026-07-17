Health-e Law Episode 27 | Emerging Cybersecurity Threats In Healthcare With Erik Pupo (Podcast)

Welcome to Health-e Law, Sheppard’s podcast exploring the fascinating health tech topics and trends of the day. In this episode, partner and host Sara Shanti sits down with Erik Pupo, Director of Commercial Health IT at Guidehouse, to discuss how healthcare’s push toward greater connectivity and data sharing creates new cybersecurity risks, and what health systems need to do to stay ahead of emerging threats.

What we discuss in this episode:

The current cybersecurity landscape for hospitals and health systems

What TEFCA is and why it matters for healthcare data sharing

The core cybersecurity practices providers of all sizes should have in place

Cautionary tales from the field that emphasize the importance of maintaining a strong cybersecurity program

About Erik Pupo

Erik Pupo has spent more than 25 years advising healthcare organizations on technology, cybersecurity and business transformation. As Director of Commercial Health IT Advisory at Guidehouse, he helps healthcare organizations modernize their IT infrastructure as a principal strategist in cloud, security, data and AI.

Prior to joining Guidehouse, Erik served as Global Principal Practice Manager for Healthcare Cybersecurity at Amazon Web Services, helping health systems navigate the security challenges of moving critical infrastructure to the cloud. Before that, he served as Chief Information Officer at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, leading IT strategy and operations for one of the nation's most complex academic medical environments.

Earlier in his career, Erik spent nearly a decade in global consulting, first as Senior Manager at Deloitte, where he led health IT initiatives for the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. He later served as Managing Director at Accenture, where he led strategic and technological transformation initiatives for providers, payers, and life sciences companies across North America.

About Sara Shanti

A partner in the Corporate practice group in Sheppard’s Chicago office, and co-lead of the firm’s Digital Health team, Sara Shanti’s practice sits at the forefront of healthcare technology by providing practical counsel on novel innovation and complex data privacy matters. Using her medical research background and HHS experience, Sara advises providers, payors, start-ups, technology companies, and their investors and stakeholders on digital healthcare and regulatory compliance matters, including artificial intelligence (AI), augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), gamification, implantable and wearable devices, and telehealth.

At the cutting edge of advising on “data as an asset” programming, Sara’s practice also supports investment in innovation and access to care initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions involving crucial, high-stakes and sensitive data, medical and wellness devices, and web-based applications and care.

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This podcast is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not to be construed as legal advice specific to your circumstances. If you need help with any legal matter, be sure to consult with an attorney regarding your specific needs.