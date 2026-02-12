Repair, Refocus, Reimagine: Michele Volpe Leads Penn Medicine To Sustainable Growth (Video)

self

What does it take to drive sustainable growth in today's healthcare environment? Michele Volpe, Chief Operating Officer of the University of Pennsylvania Health System joins A&M Healthcare Industry Group's Chris George and David Shulkin, M.D. to discuss leading Penn Medicine's strategic efforts through repair, refocus, and reimagination to expand access.

Originally published 5 February 2026

