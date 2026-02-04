Scaling Virtual Care: Dr. Pribitkin's Framework For The Future (Video)

Alvarez & Marsal are most popular:
- within Law Department Performance and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)
Virtual care is here to stay—but are health systems building it to scale? Edmund Pribitkin, M.D., Executive Vice President at Jefferson Health and President of Jefferson Medical Group, joins A&M Healthcare Industry Group's Seth Ciabotti and David Shulkin, M.D. to share how Jefferson is moving beyond experimentation to create a sustainable, systemwide virtual care model.
Originally published 29 January 2026
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.