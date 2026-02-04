Scaling Virtual Care: Dr. Pribitkin's Framework For The Future (Video)

self

Virtual care is here to stay—but are health systems building it to scale? Edmund Pribitkin, M.D., Executive Vice President at Jefferson Health and President of Jefferson Medical Group, joins A&M Healthcare Industry Group's Seth Ciabotti and David Shulkin, M.D. to share how Jefferson is moving beyond experimentation to create a sustainable, systemwide virtual care model.

Originally published 29 January 2026

