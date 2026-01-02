Sun Pharma Launches ILUMYA® In India

On December 1, 2025, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ("Sun Pharma") announced the launch of ILUMYA® (tildrakizumab-asmn) in India. ILUMYA® is a humanized monoclonal antibody injection indicated for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy

On December 1, 2025, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ("Sun Pharma") announced the launch of ILUMYA® (tildrakizumab-asmn) in India. ILUMYA® is a humanized monoclonal antibody injection indicated for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

Dr. B. S. Chandrashekar, Chief Dermatologist and Managing Director at Cutis Academy of Cutaneous Sciences in Bengaluru, India, stated: "In the Phase-3 trial, tildrakizumab demonstrated significant improvements across all measures, with approximately 93.5% reduction in [psoriasis area severity index] PASI score and pronounced skin clearance."

According to Sun Pharma's press release, ILUMYA® is the "first interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor to complete five years of study based on a pooled analysis of two Phase 3 efficacy and safety extension trials in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis." Prior to its launch in India, ILUMYA® had been available in 35 countries. As we have previously reported, Sun Pharma's tildrakizumab injection was approved by China's National Medical Products Administration in 2023 to be marketed under the brand name ILUMETRI®.

