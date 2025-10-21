ARTICLE
21 October 2025

Medicare Payment Policies In 2026

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently published the calendar year (CY) 2026 proposed rule for Medicare payment for services provided in hospital outpatient departments under the Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) and services provided in ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) (the Proposed Rule).
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Margia Corner,Elicia Grilley Green,Arushi Pandya
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Margia Corner’s articles from Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton are most popular:
  • within Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton are most popular:
  • within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently published the calendar year (CY) 2026 proposed rule for Medicare payment for services provided in hospital outpatient departments under the Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) and services provided in ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) (the Proposed Rule). Comments were due September 15, 2025. The Proposed Rule aligns with many of President Trump's recent Executive Orders, focusing on:

  • Cost containment for the Medicare program
  • Enhanced hospital price transparency requirements and enforcement
  • Expansion of digital health applications and services
  • Termination of diversity, equity and inclusion programs that "encourage unlawful discrimination"
  • Reduced Medicare reimbursement for drugs in an effort to lower drug prices
  • Elimination of quality measures related to advancing health equity, addressing social drivers of health, and encouraging COVID-19 vaccination coverage among healthcare personnel from the applicable Medicare quality reporting programs.
  • The Proposed Rule includes some policies that were also adopted during President Trump's first administration, such as removing Medicare payment limitations on site of service and permitting more procedures to be performed in lower-cost hospital outpatient or ASC settings. The Proposed Rule does not include anticipated changes to the Medicare Conditions of Participation for hospitals related to gender affirming care; those changes are still anticipated in a forthcoming proposed rule later this year.
  • Payment policy proposals of significant interest to hospitals, ASCs and their patients, partners, vendors, and other stakeholders include:

Click here to read the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Margia Corner
Margia Corner
Photo of Elicia Grilley Green
Elicia Grilley Green
Photo of Maria Malas
Maria Malas
Photo of Arushi Pandya
Arushi Pandya
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More