Data Validation, Mining, And Entry Of 22,000+ Veterinary Businesses For A Global Chain Of Veterinary Clinics

Client : A Global Chain of Veterinary Clinics

Service Offered : Pre-investment Advisory & Market Research

Sector / Industry : Healthcare

Context

A global pet care company operating multiple veterinary clinics approached Nexdigm to verify and record critical information of 22,000+ veterinary clinics spread across 51 states in the US.

The objective of the said assignment was to gather information that would aid the client in developing acquisition plans for relevant veterinary clinics.

Solution

The client shared a spreadsheet of 22,000+ clinics with basic information such as company name, address, and contact details. Our task involved validating the information and updating the other pertinent information of these clinics which involved identification of nearest airport and proximity, number of veterinary doctors, their contact details, information regarding the clinic owners, etc.

Outcome

The entire project was delivered to the client within a period of three months, saving 25% of the estimated project timeline.

