CuraTeQ Biologics' Trastuzumab Biosimilar Receives Positive Opinion In Europe

This week, CuraTeQ Biologics (a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma Limited) announced that its trastuzumab biosimilar, DAZUBLYS, has received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). DAZUBLYS, a 150 mg powder for concentrate for solution for infusion product, specifically binds and inhibits the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) protein as a treatment for certain solid cancers, such as breast and gastric cancer. According to the press release, this is the third biosimilar from the CuraTeQ portfolio to receive a positive opinion from CHMP in the last five months and the company aims to launch at least 10 biosimilars across oncology and immunology therapy by 2030.

