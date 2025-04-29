Bye-Bye Petroleum-Based Dyes

This week, the Department of Health and Human Services, along with the Food and Drug Administration, announced efforts to phase out a number of petroleum-based synthetic dyes from the nation's food supply.

This includes revoking authorizations for Citrus Red No. 2 and Orange B; working with industry with the goal of eliminating by the end of the year the remaining six from the food supply - FD&C Green No. 3, FD&C Red No. 40, FD&C Yellow No. 5, FD&C Yellow No. 6, FD&C Blue No. 1, and FD&C Blue No. 2; accelerating review and approval of natural source replacements; and, asking industry to phase out the use of FD&C Red No. 3 faster than scheduled. The agencies indicate these steps are "a significant milestone in the administration's broader initiative to Make America Healthy Again."

Food companies need to plan for these and further reforms as the MAHA agenda takes shape and as states continue to move forward with legislation aimed at "ultra-processed" foods.