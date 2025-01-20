Healthcare & Life Sciences Private Equity Deal Tracker: New Mountain To Acquire Machinify

New Mountain Capital has announced it will acquire Machinify.

Machinify, founded in 2016 and based in Palo Alto, California, is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software focused on healthcare claims and payments.

New Mountain, based in New York, is a growth-oriented investment firm. Founded in 1999, the firm manages private equity, credit and net lease real estate funds with approximately $55 billion in assets under management.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

