Healthcare & Life Sciences Private Equity Deal Tracker: Renovus Acquires Superior Health

Renovus Capital Partners has announced the acquisition of Superior Health Holdings.

Superior, formed in 2021 and based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a provider of home health and hospice services throughout Louisiana.

Renovus, based in Philadelphia, is a lower middle market private equity firm that invests in a few sectors, including healthcare services. Founded in 2010, the firm invests across a range of healthcare companies, including those in life sciences commercialization, IT, revenue cycle management and behavioral health.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

