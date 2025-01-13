The FDA Has A New Definition For "Healthy" And It Will Be Found On A Food Label Near You.

One of my many New Year's resolutions was to eat healthier. A nice idea, you might say, but what does that mean? At the end of 2024, the Food and Drug Administration issued a final rule to help me (and everyone else) eat better in 2025 by updating its definition of "healthy" claims on food labels.

In order to qualify for a "healthy" claim, foods must now have a certain degree of food from a number of groups, such as fruit, vegetables, grains and dairy. They must also meet limits on saturated fat, sodium and added sugars. This updated definition aligns with current nutrition science, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, and the scientific evidence supporting the updated Nutrition Facts label, which now requires the declaration of added sugars. For example, the updated "healthy" claim definition sets certain limits for added sugars for the first time.

The idea behind this change is to make it easier for consumers like you and me to identify truly healthy foods when we are shopping. There is no question that food labeling can be a powerful tool for change. Let's hope the FDA's new definition of "healthy" leads to a healthier 2025 for us all.

"It's critical for the future of our country that food be a vehicle for wellness. Improving access to nutrition information is an important public health effort the FDA can undertake to help people build healthy eating patterns," FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf said in a statement. "It is vital that we focus on the key drivers to combat chronic disease, like healthy eating. Now, people will be able to look for the 'healthy' claim to help them find foundational, nutritious foods for themselves and their families." www.law360.com/...

