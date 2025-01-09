Life Sciences Investors: Keep These Developments Top Of Mind, With Kevin Madagan (Podcast)

McGuireWoods partner Kevin Madagan offers private equity investors a window into the future of the life sciences industry in this wide-ranging conversation...

Episode Description

McGuireWoods partner Kevin Madagan offers private equity investors a window into the future of the life sciences industry in this wide-ranging conversation with partner and host Geoff Cockrell.

From the FDA's new Advisory Committee for Digital Health to the controversial Biosecure Act, which could open avenues for investors in the life sciences sector, Kevin suggests news for investors to monitor. He highlights the growth of radiopharmaceuticals, driven by increased partnerships between contract development and manufacturing organizations and Big Pharma.

