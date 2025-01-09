ARTICLE
9 January 2025

Life Sciences Investors: Keep These Developments Top Of Mind, With Kevin Madagan (Podcast)

Kevin Madagan

Episode Description

McGuireWoods partner  Kevin Madagan offers private equity investors a window into the future of the life sciences industry in this wide-ranging conversation with partner and host  Geoff Cockrell.

From the FDA's new Advisory Committee for Digital Health to the controversial Biosecure Act, which could open avenues for investors in the life sciences sector, Kevin suggests news for investors to monitor. He highlights the growth of radiopharmaceuticals, driven by increased partnerships between contract development and manufacturing organizations and Big Pharma.

Authors
Kevin Madagan
