11 December 2024

Healthcare & Life Sciences Private Equity Deal Tracker: Argosy Invests In Nicklas Medical Staffing

Argosy Healthcare Partners (AHP) has announced the recapitalization of Nicklas Medical Staffing (NMS).
Amber Walsh

NMS, founded in 2013 and based in Jacksonville, Florida, provides staffing solutions for pathology and histology labs.

AHP, based in Wayne, Pennsylvania, is a lower middle market private equity investor focused exclusively on healthcare. A division of Argosy Capital, AHP typically pursues majority control transactions in U.S.-based, founder-owned healthcare businesses with $1 million to $3 million of EBITDA.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

