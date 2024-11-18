Giving Thanks: Learn More About Three Of Our Clients Who Made This Year Special

This year—like every year—we're thankful for our clients. To the creators, the artists, the scientists, the innovators, the entrepreneurs, and others that make up our clients: Every day, you inspire us.

It's become a time-honored tradition here at ND Galli Law to highlight a few of those clients who think outside the box to address the needs of the people and communities they serve. TuffWrap, founded by David Campell, creates and installs innovative barrier solutions to protect businesses while they undergo construction. CareRing Health, an innovative and wholistic healthcare model created by founder Steve Guenthner, is dedicated to improving the quality of life for underserved patients who are chronically-ill, aged, or disabled and wish to remain in their homes. Experience Threee, a hospitality consulting firm created by Elizabeth Einhorn, helps businesses grow through exploration, education, and engagement. Read on below to learn more about each of these clients and the work they do.

TuffWrap Installations

For the past 25 years, TuffWrap Installations has been keeping the outside out and the inside of businesses safe. TuffWrap provides innovative dust and debris containment solutions to protect businesses during construction and renovation projects. In 1999, Founder and President David Campell needed to solve a contractor's conundrum: the contractor needed to keep debris from contaminating the workspace of a large picture frame manufacturer while roofers worked above. David hung a temporary ceiling using a polyethylene sheet suspended below the roof deck and kept the facility safe, free from debris and fully operational while the construction took place. Since then, TuffWrap has continued to innovate specialized temporary interior protection solutions, including suspended covers, walls, and enclosures, designed to keep companies functional while simultaneously protecting people, products, and property. Today, TuffWrap is everywhere. From food and beverage manufacturers to aerospace facilities to healthcare institutions, TuffWrap has created nearly 15 thousand customized protection projects for clients throughout North America (you can check out some of the company's Tuffest Jobs on its website). The company's barrier products—designed and tested by TuffWrap's innovative team—are created to maximize safety. For example, TuffWrap's suspended cover includes a heat-reactive seam that quickly opens in case of a fire and allows sprinklers installed above the cover to reach the fire below. ND Galli Law assists TuffWrap with its patent enforcement strategy.

CareRing Health

CareRing Health is a national healthcare company dedicated to improving the quality of life for underserved patients who are chronically-ill, aged, or disabled and wish to remain in their homes. CareRing Health's innovative healthcare-at-home service delivery model reduces inefficient federal and state healthcare spending consisting of a ring of healthcare comprised of medical experts who coordinate care under Medicaid and Medicare and includes PrimaryCare@home, SkilledCare@home, PersonalCare@home and HospiceCare@home services. CareRing Health currently provides care for more than 5,500 patients in 20+ markets throughout Pennsylvania, Delaware, Ohio, Maryland, Washington, DC and Virginia and employs more than 5,700 caregivers and support staff.

CareRing Health was conceptualized over ten years ago by CEO and Founder Steve Guenthner, then President of Almost Family, a national home healthcare services provider. The Company was founded to address the unique challenges faced by America's dually eligible population— those with both Medicare and Medicaid benefits—who often struggle with chronic illnesses and navigate a fragmented healthcare system. These individuals face numerous barriers, including difficulty in managing medical, social, and behavioral conditions, leading to high healthcare costs and poor management of chronic conditions. For more information, visit CareRingHealth.com. ND Galli Law assists CareRing with its trademark strategy and protection work.

Experience Threee

Experience Threee is a hospitality consulting firm specializing in growth strategy and brand management. The company employs a signature three-pronged approach—Explore, Educate, Engage—to help clients expand their businesses through strategic insights, innovative solutions, and meaningful stakeholder engagement. Founder Liz Einhorn, a veteran of the hospitality industry, designed this holistic method to incorporate all internal and external stakeholders, identify growth opportunities, and execute impactful solutions. Services include business development, brand management, concept development, content creation, go-to-market strategies, and marketing campaigns.

Experience Threee's team of brand strategists has consulted a diverse range of businesses, including Tenango Rum (another firm client), Tito's Vodka, Velvet Taco, Tortazo by Rick Bayless, Nerd Street Gamers, an international esports event company, and Paradies Lagardère, one of the world's largest travel retailers. The firm champions minority and women-owned businesses, emphasizing authentic connections and community-driven strategies to foster growth and sustainability.

Offering services nationwide, Experience Threee prioritizes connecting hospitality brands with their local communities. Pioneering projects such as Brewtop Social at Seattle Airport exemplify the blend of locally driven concept creation and strategic beverage program innovation that sets Experience Threee apart. Liz Einhorn also shares her expertise as a national speaker on industry trends, branding, and the evolving airport hospitality landscape. Experience Threee and Liz Einhorn have been featured in publications such as Food & Wine, Philly Mag, Philadelphia Inquirer, Edible Philly, and the Back of House newsletter. Take a scroll through the @experiencethreee Instagram page to learn more. ND Galli Law provides legal guidance on Experience Threee's trademark strategy and protection efforts.

