ARTICLE
17 October 2024

The Inevitable Intrusion: A Legal Guide To Surviving Cyber Incidents

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
In today's digital age, cyber incidents in the healthcare industry are not a question of if but when.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Townsend L. Bourne
Photo of Carolyn Metnick
Photo of Sara Helene Shanti
Authors

1531840a.jpg

In today's digital age, cyber incidents in the healthcare industry are not a question of if but when. These incidents can disrupt your business, damage your reputation, and lead to significant legal challenges. Join our expert panel of legal and cybersecurity professionals who will provide crucial insights into the world of healthcare industry cyber threats and their impacts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Townsend L. Bourne
Townsend L. Bourne
Photo of Carolyn Metnick
Carolyn Metnick
Photo of Sara Helene Shanti
Sara Helene Shanti
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More