Case Study: Cardiovascular Expert Needed For Medical Device Dispute

A global healthcare company sued a medical tech firm for allegedly infringing on its patents for a heart treatment device, sparking a legal battle over patent validity and protection. The defendant turned to WIT for an expert in cardiothoracic surgery and implantable cardiac devices. Read the case study to learn how WIT was able to meet the expert need.

The Complaint: A Medical Technology Firm is Accused of Infringing on Medical Device Patents

The plaintiff, a global healthcare company, alleged that a medical technology firm infringed on several of its patents with the creation of a new medical device intended for use in structural heart treatments. The lawsuit revolved around key issues of patent validity and infringement, including the novelty of the patented technologies and issues concerning patent protection.

The Ask: A Testifying Expert with Cardiovascular Knowledge and Previous Testifying Experience

The defendant approached WIT to provide an expert with experience in cardiothoracic surgery and specialized expertise in implantable cardiac devices. The case would require the expert to research and review materials, offer consultation, write an expert report and declaration, be deposed, and provide testimony at trial.

How WIT Was Able to Meet the Expert Need

In anticipation of ongoing needs in disputes regarding medical devices, WIT actively recruited a diverse team of experts to support our clients in medical device litigation. For this case, WIT recommended an expert who is a highly accomplished interventional cardiologist actively involved in clinical practice, research, and education. His clinical expertise spans coronary angioplasty, endovascular interventions, and vascular medicine. He currently serves as the Director of Interventional Cardiology at a renowned university and a leading medical center. Additionally, he has been retained as an expert in over 15 cases, bringing substantial experience as an expert witness to his role.

How WIT's Experts Can Assist in Medical Device Disputes

At WIT, we focus on industries with significant risk of litigation and have built a medical device team of testifying experts comprised of world-class academics, industry executives, and former government regulators. Our expert team can support counsel on issues related to medical device design, functionality, and performance, as well as manufacturing processes, regulatory compliance, marketing, distribution, pricing strategies, and more.

