Innovation In Behavioral Health (IBH) Model

State Medicaid Agencies can capitalize on a new, evidence-based opportunity to design better behavioral health systems.
The Opportunity
The US is facing a behavioral health (BH) crisis. CMS identifies
coordination as a weak point that, if effectively addressed, may
improve the underlying issues. Eight states will be awarded funding
of up to $7.5M over eight years to enhance planned or existing
infrastructure. This funding represents a small part of the value
inherent in this opportunity, with greater impact possible from
early adoption of a system-changing model (including enhanced
Medicare reimbursement and better outcomes).
Focus areas include:
- Payer alignment
- Technology enhancement
- BH-primary care integration
- Value-based reimbursement
- Better payment structures for the dually eligible
Originally published 9 July 2024
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.