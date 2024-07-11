Innovation In Behavioral Health (IBH) Model

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

State Medicaid Agencies can capitalize on a new, evidence-based opportunity to design better behavioral health systems.

The Opportunity

The US is facing a behavioral health (BH) crisis. CMS identifies coordination as a weak point that, if effectively addressed, may improve the underlying issues. Eight states will be awarded funding of up to $7.5M over eight years to enhance planned or existing infrastructure. This funding represents a small part of the value inherent in this opportunity, with greater impact possible from early adoption of a system-changing model (including enhanced Medicare reimbursement and better outcomes).



Focus areas include:

Payer alignment Technology enhancement BH-primary care integration Value-based reimbursement Better payment structures for the dually eligible

Originally published 9 July 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.