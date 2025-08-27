ARTICLE
27 August 2025

OSHA Extends Comment Period Deadline For 20 Proposed Rules To November 1, 2025

OD
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Contributor

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart logo
Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.
Explore Firm Details
On August 20, 2025, OSHA extended the deadline for comment on twenty proposed rules from September 2, 2025, to November 1, 2025.
United States Employment and HR
John D. Surma
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On August 20, 2025, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) extended the deadline for written comment on twenty of the twenty-six previously published notices of proposed rulemaking from September 2 to November 1, 2025.

Quick Hits

  • On August 20, 2025, OSHA extended the deadline for comment on twenty proposed rules from September 2, 2025, to November 1, 2025.
  • Proposed amendments to the medical evaluation requirements in the respiratory protection standard, and new standards for occupational exposure to COVID-19 in healthcare settings, are among the proposed rules for which the comment deadlines have been extended.

Of note, the comment period was extended for the following notices:

While attention to and activity surrounding these proposed rule changes pales in comparison to that surrounding the Heat Injury and Illness Prevention in Outdoor and Indoor Work Settings proposed rule, there has been some interest in each of these three proposals. Other proposed regulations for which OSHA provided extended comment periods relate to various chemicals and substances for which rule changes were proposed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John D. Surma
John D. Surma
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More