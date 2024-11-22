OFCCP Releases List Of Contractors Selected For Audit – Is Your Company On It?

On November 20, 2024, OFCCP announced a new Corporate Scheduling Announcement List (CSAL) for supply and service contractors. The new list consists of 2,000 federal contractors and subcontractors selected for a Compliance Evaluation, Corporate Management Compliance Evaluation, Functional Affirmative Action Program Evaluation, or University Evaluation.

The list merely notifies contractors and subcontractors that they will be audited at some point. Audits will not commence until the entity receives a Scheduling Letter. However, Scheduling Letters may be issued immediately, so contractors on the list should frequently check their inboxes (and spam folders!) for a Scheduling Letter.

To see if your company was selected, click here. Given 30-day response window, those selected should consult with counsel and begin taking steps to prepare for when OFCCP comes knocking (which could be at any moment).

