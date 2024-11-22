ARTICLE
22 November 2024

OFCCP Releases List Of Contractors Selected For Audit – Is Your Company On It?

PR
Proskauer Rose LLP

Contributor

Proskauer Rose LLP logo
The world’s leading organizations and global players choose Proskauer to represent them when they need it the most. Our top tier team of star trial attorneys, acclaimed transactional lawyers and exceptionally talented partners and associates have earned a reputation for the relentless pursuit of perfection and a dauntless pursuit of success.
Explore Firm Details
On November 20, 2024, OFCCP announced a new Corporate Scheduling Announcement List (CSAL) for supply and service contractors.
United States Government, Public Sector
Photo of Guy Brenner
Photo of Olympia Karageorgiou
Photo of Mallory Knudsen
Authors

On November 20, 2024, OFCCP announced a new Corporate Scheduling Announcement List (CSAL) for supply and service contractors. The new list consists of 2,000 federal contractors and subcontractors selected for a Compliance Evaluation, Corporate Management Compliance Evaluation, Functional Affirmative Action Program Evaluation, or University Evaluation.

The list merely notifies contractors and subcontractors that they will be audited at some point. Audits will not commence until the entity receives a Scheduling Letter. However, Scheduling Letters may be issued immediately, so contractors on the list should frequently check their inboxes (and spam folders!) for a Scheduling Letter.

To see if your company was selected, click here. Given 30-day response window, those selected should consult with counsel and begin taking steps to prepare for when OFCCP comes knocking (which could be at any moment).

OFCCP Releases List Of Contractors Selected For Audit – Is Your Company On It?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Guy Brenner
Guy Brenner
Photo of Olympia Karageorgiou
Olympia Karageorgiou
Photo of Mallory Knudsen
Mallory Knudsen
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More