6 September 2024

Special Edition Of The Fastest 5 Minutes: SBA Proposed Rule To Update Various SBA Small Business Programs (Podcast)

This special edition covers the SBA's August 2024 proposed rule to update and clarify various small business programs, and is hosted by Yuan Zhou and Olivia Lynch.
Special Edition of the F5M: SBA Proposed Rule to Update Various SBA Small Business Programs

This special edition covers the SBA's August 2024 proposed rule to update and clarify various small business programs, and is hosted by Yuan Zhou and Olivia Lynch. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

