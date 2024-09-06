self Crowell & Moring LLP · Special Edition of the F5M: SBA Proposed Rule to Update Various SBA Small Business Programs

This special edition covers the SBA's August 2024 proposed rule to update and clarify various small business programs, and is hosted by Yuan Zhou and Olivia Lynch. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

Click below to listen or access from one of these links:

PodBean | SoundCloud | iTunes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.