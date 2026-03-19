H-1B Cap FY27: Registration Closed. What Happens Next?

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Registration closes March 19.
Now the question everyone asks:
When will we know... and what happens next?
Here is what employers and foreign nationals should expect between now and October 1 (and beyond).
What Happens Between Registration and Selection?
Once registration closes:
- USCIS reviews all registrations
- Duplicate checks are conducted
- The selection process is run
Selections are typically announced by March 31.
No action is required during this period. Silence is normal.
How Selection Notices Are Communicated?
Selections are posted to the employer's myUSCIS account.
Foreign nationals do not receive direct notification.
For our clients:
- We monitor employer accounts
- We notify the employer of selections
- We coordinate communication to foreign nationals
This ensures consistent and controlled messaging.
How are Registrants Selected?
There are 85,000 total cap numbers:
- 65,000 Regular Cap and 20,000 U.S. Master's Cap
U.S. Master's candidates receive two opportunities (U.S. Master's and Regular Pool)
New: Wage Level Weighting
Selections are not purely random.
They are weighted by the offered wage level tied to the LCA.
Higher wage levels will receive higher chances of selection.
�� At-a-Glance Timeline
Timeline If Selected – What Happens Next?
Selection is not approval. It is momentum and an invitation to file.
Approval requires execution.
If selected:
- USCIS assigns a 90-day filing window
- The full H-1B petition must be filed within that period
- Earliest possible start date: October 1, 2026
Work authorization does not begin until change of status is approved and October 1 arrives.
Selected? Roadblocks to Anticipate
Even after selection, approvals are not automatic.
Watch for:
- Policy shifts mid-cycle
- Requests for Evidence
- Specialty occupation scrutiny
- Wage level analysis questions
- Maintenance of status issues
- Address inconsistencies
- Passport validity limitations
Address Changes : Why They Matter More This Year
Wage level ties directly to geography.
If a move is planned:
✅ Within the same MSA → typically manageable
⚠️ Outside the MSA → may require new LCA, amended filing, wage recalculation, and added risk
Location changes now carry more strategic impact and risk than in prior years.
Passport Reminder
Passports must remain valid through adjudication.
Wage level ties directly to geography.
If expiration is approaching, renew now.
Short validity can lead to shortened approvals or RFEs.
If Not Selected — What Then?
The cap is one path, not the only one.
Alternatives may include:
- STEM OPT extension
- Cap-exempt H-1B (universities / affiliated entities)
- O-1 (extraordinary ability
- L-1 (multinational transferee)
- TN (for Canadian or Mexican nationals)
- E-2 (for certain treaty nationals)
Strategic planning is key.
A Reassuring (and Realistic) Note
The period between March 19 and selection feels uncertain.
It is procedural.
When selections are announced, filing execution begins.
For selected cases, we execute quickly and strategically.
For non-selected cases, we pivot early and thoughtfully.
Keep in mind the 2026 filing reality:
- Many cases are not approved by October 1
- Adjudications may extend into the following year
- Policy shifts may occur mid-cycle
Patience. Flexibility. Resilience. That's how this season is won.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]