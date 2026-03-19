H-1B Cap FY27: Registration Closed. What Happens Next?

Here is what employers and foreign nationals should expect between now and October 1 (and beyond).

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Registration closes March 19.

Now the question everyone asks:

When will we know... and what happens next?

Here is what employers and foreign nationals should expect between now and October 1 (and beyond).

What Happens Between Registration and Selection?

Once registration closes:

USCIS reviews all registrations

Duplicate checks are conducted

The selection process is run

Selections are typically announced by March 31.

No action is required during this period. Silence is normal.

How Selection Notices Are Communicated?

Selections are posted to the employer's myUSCIS account.

Foreign nationals do not receive direct notification.

For our clients:

We monitor employer accounts

We notify the employer of selections

We coordinate communication to foreign nationals

This ensures consistent and controlled messaging.

How are Registrants Selected?

There are 85,000 total cap numbers:

65,000 Regular Cap and 20,000 U.S. Master's Cap

U.S. Master's candidates receive two opportunities (U.S. Master's and Regular Pool)

New: Wage Level Weighting

Selections are not purely random.

They are weighted by the offered wage level tied to the LCA.

Higher wage levels will receive higher chances of selection.

�� At-a-Glance Timeline

Timeline If Selected – What Happens Next? Selection is not approval. It is momentum and an invitation to file.

Approval requires execution. If selected: USCIS assigns a 90-day filing window

The full H-1B petition must be filed within that period

Earliest possible start date: October 1, 2026 Work authorization does not begin until change of status is approved and October 1 arrives. Selected? Roadblocks to Anticipate Even after selection, approvals are not automatic. Watch for: Policy shifts mid-cycle

Requests for Evidence

Specialty occupation scrutiny

Wage level analysis questions

Maintenance of status issues

Address inconsistencies

Passport validity limitations Address Changes : Why They Matter More This Year Wage level ties directly to geography. If a move is planned: ✅ Within the same MSA → typically manageable

⚠️ Outside the MSA → may require new LCA, amended filing, wage recalculation, and added risk Location changes now carry more strategic impact and risk than in prior years. Passport Reminder Passports must remain valid through adjudication. Wage level ties directly to geography. If expiration is approaching, renew now. Short validity can lead to shortened approvals or RFEs. If Not Selected — What Then? The cap is one path, not the only one. Alternatives may include: STEM OPT extension

Cap-exempt H-1B (universities / affiliated entities)

O-1 (extraordinary ability

L-1 (multinational transferee)

TN (for Canadian or Mexican nationals)

E-2 (for certain treaty nationals) Strategic planning is key. A Reassuring (and Realistic) Note The period between March 19 and selection feels uncertain. It is procedural. When selections are announced, filing execution begins. For selected cases, we execute quickly and strategically.

For non-selected cases, we pivot early and thoughtfully. Keep in mind the 2026 filing reality: Many cases are not approved by October 1

Adjudications may extend into the following year

Policy shifts may occur mid-cycle Patience. Flexibility. Resilience. That's how this season is won.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.