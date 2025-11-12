Five Pryor Cashman Attorneys Recognized In The Mondaq Autumn 2025 Thought Leadership Awards For Immigration

- within Wealth Management, International Law and Law Practice Management topic(s)
Five Pryor Cashman attorneys have been recognized in the 2025 Autumn Thought Leadership Awards as First-Place Co-Authors under the United States. Presented by Mondaq, this recognition celebrates the most-read authors across various legal subject areas, highlighting their expertise and influence on the global legal community.
The five Pryor Cashman attorneys recognized as First-Place Co-Authors for Immigration under the United States include:
- Partner Colleen Caden
- Partner Maria Fernanda Gandarez
- Partner Avram Morell
- Partner Erica Allegretta
- Associate Scott H. Schaefer
