Five Pryor Cashman Attorneys Recognized In The Mondaq Autumn 2025 Thought Leadership Awards For Immigration

Five Pryor Cashman attorneys have been recognized in the 2025 Autumn Thought Leadership Awards as First-Place Co-Authors under the United States. Presented by Mondaq, this recognition celebrates the most-read authors across various legal subject areas, highlighting their expertise and influence on the global legal community.

The five Pryor Cashman attorneys recognized as First-Place Co-Authors for Immigration under the United States include:

Partner Colleen Caden

Partner Maria Fernanda Gandarez

Partner Avram Morell

Partner Erica Allegretta

Associate Scott H. Schaefer

