ARTICLE
27 January 2025

Hiring Freeze (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

United States Immigration
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Summary

Orders a hiring freeze of federal civilian employees, to be applied throughout the executive branch. As part of this freeze, no federal civilian position that is vacant at noon on January 20, 2025, may be filled, and no new position may be created except as otherwise provided for in the EO or other applicable law. The freeze does not apply to military personnel of the armed forces or to positions related to immigration enforcement, national security or public safety. It also purports to not adversely impact the provision of Social Security, Medicare or veterans' benefits and allows the Director of the Office of Personnel Management to grant exemptions where necessary.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
