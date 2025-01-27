Hiring Freeze (Trump EO Tracker)

Summary

Orders a hiring freeze of federal civilian employees, to be applied throughout the executive branch. As part of this freeze, no federal civilian position that is vacant at noon on January 20, 2025, may be filled, and no new position may be created except as otherwise provided for in the EO or other applicable law. The freeze does not apply to military personnel of the armed forces or to positions related to immigration enforcement, national security or public safety. It also purports to not adversely impact the provision of Social Security, Medicare or veterans' benefits and allows the Director of the Office of Personnel Management to grant exemptions where necessary.

