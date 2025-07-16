ARTICLE
16 July 2025

Video Game Law Featured In Gamefile

MH
Markowitz Herbold PC

Contributor

I was interviewed by Gamefile about the recent rash of UGC lawsuits among Fortnite and Roblox creators.
Adam Starr

1651722.jpg

1651722a.jpg

1651722b.jpg

