Key Takeaways From The Emerging Manager And Independent Sponsor Forum

While most of private equity chases a tiny slice of large companies, the smaller end of the market remains structurally under-capitalized, creating exactly the supply-and-demand imbalance that disciplined investors...

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Overview

The lower middle market has quietly become the most dynamic corner of private equity, and 2026 looks set to accelerate the trend. While most of private equity chases a tiny slice of large companies, the smaller end of the market remains structurally under-capitalized, creating exactly the supply-and-demand imbalance that disciplined investors look for. For emerging managers and independent sponsors, that imbalance is the opportunity.

The independent sponsor model has matured into a legitimate, scalable path to building a firm. Capital providers are actively looking to back sharp, specialized teams early, and the line between an independent sponsor and a fund manager is increasingly a question of infrastructure and ambition rather than capability.

At our Emerging Manager and Independent Sponsor Forum, we uncovered exactly what it takes to succeed in today’s fund environment. What follows are the practical, forward-looking takeaways for fund professionals navigating this market.

In depth

Hunt where capital is scarce

Roughly 95% of buyout capital targets about 4% of US companies, leaving only a sliver aimed at businesses valued at $200 million or below. The enduring thesis for emerging managers is to fish where the water is less crowded—markets where the supply of opportunities outweighs the supply of capital, tilting pricing in the buyer’s favor. The lower middle market remains the clearest example, and it is where new managers can build differentiated track records without competing head-to-head with mega-funds.

Specialize deeply – generalists no longer stand out

There are now more private equity funds than ever, and undifferentiated strategies struggle to raise. The market rewards deep, niche experience: teams that have worked together for years in a sector and can credibly claim domain knowledge others lack. Specialization also shapes economics. Capital partners will accept tiered “super carry” for a specialist at a lower return hurdle (around 2–2.5x) because the edge is real, while expecting a generalist to clear a higher bar (3x or more) before outsized splits kick in and so that gains are genuinely earned.

Use AI as both a tool and a moat

Artificial intelligence (AI) is evolving on a weekly basis, and the smartest approach is twofold. First, treat it as a tool for creating value by identifying where it can fix inefficiencies across the portfolio. Second, recognize that the lower middle market is unusually defensible against AI disruption: physical services and manufacturing, businesses gated by certification processes, and companies that don’t feed proprietary data into large language models are structurally harder to disrupt. The deeper the specialization—and the less data shared with the major AI platforms—the more protected the business.

Treat the independent sponsor model as a real firm-building path

The independent sponsor space is crowded with new players, and that’s a good thing. Co-investment appetite is surging, particularly among family offices, and highly qualified groups working alongside credible capital providers have made the model legitimate. Because each deal needs to be a home run, returns can outpace commingled funds, and the deal-by-deal approach lets managers build the track record limited partners (LPs) will later underwrite, with more investor influence over individual deals along the way.

Build an institution, not a deal machine

The single biggest differentiator is whether a manager is building a firm or simply chasing transactions. The most fundable independent sponsors look like private equity funds without a pool of capital: they invest their own money, focus on carried interest rather than transaction fees, and build infrastructure—finance, reporting, compliance, and investor relations (IR)—before they technically need it. Capital partners want a repeatable strategy rather than a one-off spin-out, a team that has been “in the trenches” together, and a credible plan to scale. A decade ago, replacing management teams and hiring a CFO were differentiators; today they are table stakes. The most compelling managers acknowledge that everyone does the basics, then articulate why their approach systematically creates equity value on a repeatable basis—and they don’t confuse great gross returns with the net returns that actually matter.

Win capital by being a partner, not a counterparty

Alignment and trust win commitments. LPs increasingly want to be genuine partners rather than extract pieces of the carry, and managers build trust by keeping side letters lean as it is, ultimately, an IR relationship. Relationships are the currency of fundraising: go back to the capital providers who show up when you need them, while keeping enough diversity that you’re never forced to start over, and engage them early because trust compounds slowly. Expect the raise itself to be harder and longer than it looks—often two years or more of travel, follow-up, and persistence. Placement agents help, but so does consistent networking and, above all, listening. For those graduating from independent sponsor to funded sponsor, staying disciplined about size matters too; not every firm needs to double.

Conclusion

The throughline of the forum is that capability and discipline now define who wins in the lower middle market, not capital alone. The managers who scale will be those who specialize deeply, treat the independent sponsor model as genuine firm-building, use AI as both a lever and a moat, and cultivate trusted, long-term capital relationships. For 2026, the edge belongs to managers who are institutional in everything but size.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.