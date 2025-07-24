A Quick Summary Of SNAP Changes Ahead

As you know, President Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB) on the real Independence Day, July 4th. The OBBB will make reforms to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) program administered by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income individuals and families. The OBBB creates incentives for states to crack down on payment errors by implementing, beginning in fiscal year 2028, a sliding scale of increasing state contributions tied to payment error rates.

In addition to this change, here is a quick summary of additional important changes:

SNAP work requirement age is raised from 55 to 64 and requires parents to work if their youngest child is at least 14;

OMB estimates federal SNAP funding cuts through 2034 at $186B;

The state share of SNAP administrative costs will rise from 50% to 75% and states will be required to pay a greater share of SNAP direct benefits;

Further details are available at the link below.

"SNAP provides food benefits to low-income families to supplement their grocery budget so they can afford the nutritious food essential to health and well-being." www.fns.usda.gov/...

