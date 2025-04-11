NSF Announces PFAS-Free Certification For Nonfood Compounds And Food Equipment Materials

On March 24, 2025, NSF announced the release of NSF Certification Guideline 537: PFAS-Free Products for Nonfood Compounds and Food Equipment Materials (NSF 537). The press release states that to be certified, nonfood compound products "must first be registered under NSF's Nonfood Compounds Guidelines or certified by NSF to ISO 21469, Safety of Machinery, Lubricants with Incidental Product Contact-Hygiene Requirements." According to the press release, food equipment materials "must be certified to NSF/ANSI Standard 51: Food Equipment Materials to ensure that products meet minimum public health and sanitation requirements." The press release notes that "PFAS-Free means that the product contains no intentionally added PFAS, no post-consumer recycled material, no intentionally used PFAS additives (PPA, etc.) and the Total Organic Fluorine [(TOF)] is less than 50 [parts per million (ppm)]." Certification will require that TOF levels be retested annually. NSF will add certified nonfood compounds to the NSF White Book" and add certified food equipment materials to the NSF Certified Food Equipment listing.