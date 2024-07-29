Food Venture Financing News - Weekly Issue No. 199

Food Venture Financing Trends

Califia Farms announced that it acquired Uproot Inc., a plant milk dispenser system, for an undisclosed amount.

Micropep, a startup company that specializes in micropeptide technology, announced that it raised $29 million in its Series B round.

Oceano Fresco, a Portuguese sustainable seafood startup, announced that it raised 17 Million Euros in funding.

Monarch Tractor, an all-electric autonomous tractor agtech startup, announced that it raised $133 million in its Series C round.

CPG Corporate Venture and Private Equity Fund

This week's featured corporate venture and private equity fund is Bread & Butter Ventures.

Bread & Butter Ventures (B&B) is an early-stage venture capital firm based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

B&B focuses on seed investments in ag/food tech, health tech, and enterprise SaaS.

Founders receive post-investment support from B&B's teams (connecting companies with people, resources, and partners) to scale globally.

Some of B&B's portfolio companies: Tender, an alternative meat producer Hungry, a corporate catering startup Bizzy, a cold brew coffee producer Chiyo, a fertility-to-postpartum maternity meal planning solution



Links to Relevant Content and Events

UPCOMING EVENTS

Naturally Minnesota

July Community Day & Founders Forum

Wednesday, July 31 | 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. CT

Location: FINNOVATION Lab, Fifth Avenue South 817, Minneapolis, MN

TikTok Shop Strategies for Food & CPG Founders

Join Naturally Minnesota for an exciting and informative Community Day & Founders Forum at Finnovation Lab, designed specifically for founders in the food and consumer packaged goods (CPG) sectors.

This educational and networking session will dive deep into the world of TikTok Shop, the latest platform revolutionizing e-commerce and marketing.

Speakers:

Cameron Gould-Saltman, Head of Food and Bev at TikTok Shop

Head of Food and Bev at TikTok Shop Ayub (Yubi) Hassan, Founder of BlueHorn Tea

Naturally Boulder

Boulder Farmers Market Networking Collision

Wednesday, July 31 | 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. MT

Location: Boulder Farmers Market, 13th St., Boulder, CO

Naturally Boulder and the Boulder Farmers Market are joining up for a fun and educational event at the market on Wednesday, July 31st. The Boulder Farmers Market team will be offering tours and providing more information on how to participate as a vendor.

Naturally Los Angeles

Monthly Mixer - July/August

Thursday, August 1 | 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. PT

Location: Block Party, York Boulevard 5050, Los Angeles, CA

Get ready to mix, mingle, and unwind at Naturally LA's July/August Mixer! Naturally LA invites all of its members to join them at the vibrant Block Party in Highland Park on August 1st, from 5 to 8 PM. This casual gathering is the perfect opportunity to connect with fellow community members in a fun and relaxed setting.

Naturally Network

Info Session: Naturally Network's Minority-Owned Fellowship, powered by NIQ

Thursday, August 6 | 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Naturally Network's Minority-Owned Fellowship is a 16-week program built to support and advocate for racially and ethnically underrepresented, early-stage founders in the natural and organic CPG industry. The program brings together resources, tools, and community, facilitating access to opportunities and success for Fellows.

Join this session to learn more about the Fellowship and application process. Know someone who might be a good fit? Share this info-session with them!

Naturally San Diego

Embracing Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for Packaging: How New Packaging Laws May Affect Your Business

Wednesday, August 7 | 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. PT



Join Naturally San Diego and A New Earth Project on Wednesday, August 7th at 9am!

New extended producer responsibility (EPR) laws in the packaging sector will drastically impact how businesses package their products. This webinar will break down the critical implications of EPR for various industries including food and beverage, and provide a roadmap for preparing your business for these changes.

This session will help you understand the new regulations and adapt your practices to stay compliant and sustainable. Learn how EPR will shape the future of business operations and discover strategies to ensure your company's success in this evolving landscape.

Speakers:

Caroline DeLoach , Director of Sustainability at A New Earth Project

, Director of Sustainability at A New Earth Project Lyn Tally, Sustainability Educator and Advocate at A New Earth Project

