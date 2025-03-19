Benjamin Saul, Tarrian Ellis, and Vito Arethusa co-authored a chapter in a book titled "Banking Laws and Regulations 2025." The chapter is "Banking Laws and Regulations 2025 – USA," published by Global Legal Insights. The chapter discusses the dual banking system in the United States, where banks may be chartered at either the federal or state level, creating a diverse ecosystem of large and small institutions. It also covers the complex regulatory landscape shaped by economic pressures, rising interest rates, and advancements in financial technology, along with increased regulatory scrutiny following 2023 bank failures and shifts in regulatory priorities due to the recent change in the US presidential administration.

Chapter content includes:

Introduction Regulatory architecture: Overview of banking regulators and key regulations Recent regulatory themes and key regulatory developments in the US Bank governance and internal controls Bank capital requirements Rules governing bank relationships with customers and third parties

