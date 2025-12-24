Investor Insights: TX Zhuo At Fika Ventures

In this Fintech Flash: Investor Insights issue,David Ajalat, Goodwin partner andFintechpractice co-chair, interviews TX Zhuo, General Partner at Fika Ventures.

TX Zhuo shares his thoughts on the fintech themes shaping the next wave of innovation—from AI-driven automation to the continued rise of embedded finance within vertical SaaS platforms. The conversation also explores what makes a standout founder, how to evaluate growth versus profitability at different stages, practical advice for navigating heavy regulation, expectations for fintech in 2026, and why choosing the right legal counsel early can make or break a company's trajectory.

Fika Ventures is an early-stage, B2B venture capital firm based in Los Angeles. Founded in 2016, Fika focuses on pre-Series A software companies in sectors like vertical SaaS, fintech, commerce enablement, healthcare, and marketplaces. Of course, AI touches all of these categories.

Read the full interview to learn more.

