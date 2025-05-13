Crypto Advocacy In Action: A Conversation With Coinbase's Nick Carden (Podcast)

In this episode, Frank welcomes two distinguished guests: Nick Carden, Associate General Counsel at Coinbase, and Michael Toner, Chair of Wiley's Election Law and Government Ethics Practice.

Together, they discuss the rollercoaster political atmosphere surrounding crypto, including the challenges of "regulation by enforcement" under the previous administration and the proactive steps the industry has taken for clearer regulatory frameworks. Tune in for a comprehensive look at the ever-evolving intersection of crypto and politics!

