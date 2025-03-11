Executive Order Establishes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve And Digital Asset Stockpile

Bitcoin and other digital assets now have a welcome home in the United States government. On March 6, President Trump signed an executive order (the March 6 Order) establishing the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and United States Digital Asset Stockpile. It implements a key component of the administration's cryptocurrency framework outlined in the January 23 Executive Order, which directed the President's Working Group on Digital Asset Markets to evaluate the feasibility of a national digital asset stockpile.1 The March 6 Order creates mechanisms for centralizing and strategically managing federally owned digital assets previously scattered across government agencies.

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve vs. Digital Asset Stockpile: Key Distinctions

The March 6 Order creates the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and the Digital Asset Stockpile, two distinct but related custodial accounts with different purposes and operational parameters. For each of the accounts, the Secretary of the Treasury is directed to establish dedicated offices to administer and maintain control of these accounts.

The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve is designed specifically for bitcoin (BTC) holdings and treats BTC as a reserve asset of strategic national importance. The reserve will be capitalized with BTC holdings from the Department of the Treasury that were forfeited through criminal or civil asset forfeiture proceedings. The March 6 Order also authorizes the Secretary of the Treasury and the Secretary of Commerce to develop strategies for acquiring additional BTC, provided these strategies are budget-neutral and "impose no incremental costs on American taxpayers." BTC deposited into this reserve will not be sold and will be maintained as a long-term store of value. The March 6 Order cites BTC's scarcity (with its permanent cap of 21 million coins) and security track record as key factors in this policy decision.

The United States Digital Asset Stockpile, by contrast, encompasses all digital assets other than BTC that have been forfeited to the Department of Treasury through civil or criminal proceedings. Unlike the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, the Secretary of the Treasury retains discretion to determine "strategies for responsible stewardship" of these assets. The Order explicitly prohibits the acquisition of additional assets for the Stockpile beyond those obtained through forfeiture.

Implementation Timeline and Administrative Requirements

The Executive Order establishes an accelerated implementation schedule with specific deadlines:

Within 30 days: Each federal agency must provide a complete accounting of all digital assets in its possession and also review its legal authority to transfer government BTC to the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and other digital assets to the Digital Asset Stockpile.

Each federal agency must provide a complete accounting of all digital assets in its possession and also review its legal authority to transfer government BTC to the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and other digital assets to the Digital Asset Stockpile. Within 60 days: The Secretary of the Treasury must deliver an evaluation of legal and investment considerations for establishing and managing both the Reserve and Stockpile, including recommendations for necessary legislation.

Context and State-Level Developments

The establishment of these custodial accounts addresses what the administration characterizes as a "crypto management gap" in which digital assets seized through forfeiture have been scattered across various federal agencies without clear management policies. According to the fact sheet accompanying the March 6 Order, premature sales of bitcoin have cost US taxpayers over $17 billion in lost appreciation.

The federal initiative comes as states are pursuing similar strategies. On the same day as the March 6 Order, the Texas Senate passed Senate Bill 21 in a 25-5 vote, which would establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve at the state level. The bill, which now awaits the governor's signature, would make Texas the first state to create its own bitcoin holdings. Texas is among many other states that have introduced bitcoin reserve legislation, including Arizona, Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Utah, Kansas, Wyoming and Kentucky. These efforts demonstrate the growing recognition by US governmental entities of the uses and benefits of digital assets and portend renewed US leadership on digital asset policy and innovation.

