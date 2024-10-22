ARTICLE
22 October 2024

Crypto & Consumer Protection: Insights From A Former FTC Official (Podcast)

WR
Wiley Rein

Contributor

Wiley Rein logo
Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of the CryptoCounsel, hosts Josh and Frank speak with Duane Pozza, a partner in Wiley's FTC Regulation and Privacy, Cyber & Data Governance practices and a former assistant director of the FTC's.
United States Technology
Photo of Duane C. Pozza
Photo of Frank Scaduto
Photo of Joshua Simmons
Authors

1532964.jpg

In this episode of the CryptoCounsel, hosts Josh and Frank speak with Duane Pozza, a partner in Wiley's FTC Regulation and Privacy, Cyber & Data Governance practices and a former assistant director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection. Together they explore the latest trends in crypto enforcement, the role of the FTC, and the evolving landscape of consumer protection in the digital age. From the rise of meme coins to the complexities of Bitcoin ATM scams, Duane shares important insights and advice for navigating the intricacies of this expanding area of regulation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Duane C. Pozza
Duane C. Pozza
Photo of Frank Scaduto
Frank Scaduto
Photo of Joshua Simmons
Joshua Simmons
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More